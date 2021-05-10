Creditors Clerk – 6 Month Contract

Thrivingg imports exports company in Cape Town seeks a Senior Creditors/Bookkeeper with foreign creditors experienece who is immedietely availible to fulfill a 6 month contract with a view of possible permanency.
To maintain and reconcile the Creditors Ledger, which includes handling all aspects of creditors / suppliers invoices, purchases journal, reconciliation of creditors statements and preparation of payments and remittance advices or monies due, so that all creditors are correctly and timeously paid and/or assisting with financial administrative functions.
Requirements:
- Senior Exposure to finance environment, specifically Creditors
- Strong office admin skills
- Creditors Correctly paid on time
- Balance credit ledger with General ledger Reconcile invoices against purchase orders etc
- Computer literate i.e. MS office/computer (Word, excel, etc)
- Ability to think practically
- Attention to detail and accuracy T
- he Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
- Good Communication skills (both verbal and written)To maintain and reconcile the Creditors Ledger, which includes handling all aspects of creditors / suppliers invoices, purchases journal, reconciliation of creditors statements and preparation of payments and remittance advices or monies due, so that all creditors are correctly and timeously paid and/or assisting with financial administrative functions.
Requirements:
- Senior Exposure to finance environment, specifically Creditors
- Strong office admin skills
- Creditors Correctly paid on time
- Balance credit ledger with General ledger Reconcile invoices against purchase orders etc
- Computer literate i.e. MS office/computer (Word, excel, etc)
- Ability to think practically
- Attention to detail and accuracy T
- he Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
- Good Communication skills (both verbal and written)
To apply, please email your cv to [Email Address Removed]