Creditors Clerk – 6 Month Contract

Thrivingg imports exports company in Cape Town seeks a Senior Creditors/Bookkeeper with foreign creditors experienece who is immedietely availible to fulfill a 6 month contract with a view of possible permanency.

To maintain and reconcile the Creditors Ledger, which includes handling all aspects of creditors / suppliers invoices, purchases journal, reconciliation of creditors statements and preparation of payments and remittance advices or monies due, so that all creditors are correctly and timeously paid and/or assisting with financial administrative functions.

Requirements:

Senior Exposure to finance environment, specifically Creditors

Strong office admin skills

Creditors Correctly paid on time

Balance credit ledger with General ledger Reconcile invoices against purchase orders etc

Computer literate i.e. MS office/computer (Word, excel, etc)

Ability to think practically

Attention to detail and accuracy T

he Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

To apply, please email your cv to [Email Address Removed]

