Creditors Clerk – 6 Month Contract

May 10, 2021

Thrivingg imports exports company in Cape Town seeks a Senior Creditors/Bookkeeper with foreign creditors experienece who is immedietely availible to fulfill a 6 month contract with a view of possible permanency.

To maintain and reconcile the Creditors Ledger, which includes handling all aspects of creditors / suppliers invoices, purchases journal, reconciliation of creditors statements and preparation of payments and remittance advices or monies due, so that all creditors are correctly and timeously paid and/or assisting with financial administrative functions.

Requirements:

  • Senior Exposure to finance environment, specifically Creditors
  • Strong office admin skills
  • Creditors Correctly paid on time
  • Balance credit ledger with General ledger Reconcile invoices against purchase orders etc
  • Computer literate i.e. MS office/computer (Word, excel, etc)
  • Ability to think practically
  • Attention to detail and accuracy T
  • he Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
To apply, please email your cv to [Email Address Removed]

