Customer Experience Designer

May 10, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Problem identification and problem-solving ability with a knack for both creative and critical thinking
  • Negotiation skills
  • Flexibility and adaptability
  • Presentation and facilitation skills
  • An effective communicator (written and verbal)
  • A ??team player?? with the ability to work within a collaborative and ever-changing environment
  • Comfortable dealing with ambiguity
  • Ability to manage stakeholders
  • Ability to manage quality deliverables with tight deadlines
  • In-depth understanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)
  • Open to working in a culture of critique and iteration
  • Empathy for customers is essential
  • Strong understanding of design thinking, pser experience, product/service design and digital experience design with the confidence to plan and lead a variety of research techniques to uncover market and user insights, pain points, and problems.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • An (advanced) degree in a relevant field would be advantageous

Experience required:

  • Portfolio of Customer Experience Design focused work samples
  • Demonstrated experience in managing customer insights, experience, and service improvement outcomes across various industries
  • Demonstrated experience in influencing change and working collaboratively across organisations to improve customer experiences
  • Strong understanding and demonstrated experience in sophisticated customer data analysis, surveying, and research techniques.
  • Experience designing for omni-channel services
  • An (advanced) degree in a relevant field would be advantageous ?? i.e. business, digital etc.
  • Professional CX / Design Thinking certifications are advantageous
  • Experience leading multi-disciplinary teams and projects is advantageous
  • Digital experience measurement techniques and testing i.e. wireframe testing, journey mapping is advantageous
  • Process management and mapping expertise is advantageous
  • Experience within the behavioural economics field is advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position