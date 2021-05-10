Customer Experience Designer

The Role: Essential functions:
- Problem identification and problem-solving ability with a knack for both creative and critical thinking
- Negotiation skills
- Flexibility and adaptability
- Presentation and facilitation skills
- An effective communicator (written and verbal)
- A ??team player?? with the ability to work within a collaborative and ever-changing environment
- Comfortable dealing with ambiguity
- Ability to manage stakeholders
- Ability to manage quality deliverables with tight deadlines
- In-depth understanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)
- Open to working in a culture of critique and iteration
- Empathy for customers is essential
- Strong understanding of design thinking, pser experience, product/service design and digital experience design with the confidence to plan and lead a variety of research techniques to uncover market and user insights, pain points, and problems.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- An (advanced) degree in a relevant field would be advantageous
Experience required:
- Portfolio of Customer Experience Design focused work samples
- Demonstrated experience in managing customer insights, experience, and service improvement outcomes across various industries
- Demonstrated experience in influencing change and working collaboratively across organisations to improve customer experiences
- Strong understanding and demonstrated experience in sophisticated customer data analysis, surveying, and research techniques.
- Experience designing for omni-channel services
- Professional CX / Design Thinking certifications are advantageous
- Experience leading multi-disciplinary teams and projects is advantageous
- Digital experience measurement techniques and testing i.e. wireframe testing, journey mapping is advantageous
- Process management and mapping expertise is advantageous
- Experience within the behavioural economics field is advantageous