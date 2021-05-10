Customer Liaison Officer at Liberty Group Limited

At Liberty, we employ more than 6 000 people across 7 businesses in 18 African countries. Every day, our employees grow their knowledge by working with diverse groups of people who specialise in a wide range of skills across insurance, asset management, investment and health products. We continually seek to engage, develop, recognise and reward the people who make our business great.

Purpose

To deliver support services in order to improve the customer experience through the execution of predefined objectives as per agreed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Minimum Experience

1 – 2 years experience in a similar environment

Minimum Qualifications

Further Education and Training Certificate (FETC) [NQF Level 04] in Office Administration

Additional Minimum Qualifications

Outputs

Process

Align and integrate own administrative support tasks and activities in accordance to required response time, quality and service delivery standards.

Ensures that the customers are serviced according to the standard operating procedures.

Accountable for own work quality, standards and outputs related to policies, procedures and defined processes.

Proactively identify problems, apply known solutions and escalate more difficult problems.

Plan for task execution and adjust priorities against an established plan.

Customer

Liaise and interact with customers via approved communication channels in a positive and helpful manner.

Build and maintain contact with customers to promote organisational products and services.

Executes activities to ensure customer service delivery that meets or exceeds customer expectations aligned to Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles.

Finance

Adhere to specified standards, policies and procedures to prevent potential losses/wastage.

Learning and Growth

Contribute positively to own area-specific knowledge improvement.

Governance

Comply to set governance and compliance procedures and processes related to an area of work and continuously identify, rectify and escalate risks where necessary.

Competencies

Liberty Values

Technical Competencies

Communication skills (Fundamental) (Intermediate)

Customer Liaison (Basic)

Customer Relationship Management (Basic)

Behavioural Competencies

Organisation and Attention to Detail (Basic)

Interpersonal Effectiveness (Basic)

Problem Solving and Analysis (Basic)

Teamwork and Cooperation (Basic)

Customer service orientation (Basic)

Communicating with Impact (Basic)

Customer Orientation (Basic)

We put our knowledge and insight acquired over the past 60 years, to serving a pan-African market of the future. Liberty has received its eighth certification as a Top Employer from the Top Employers Institute. See details here link

