Customer Service Agent: GAP Cover Centurion / Florida – Ref 20724

Introduction
Excellent opportunity at an established Insurance Company.
Can work from in Florida or Centurion and will also sometimes work from home (must have WiFi)
Duties & Responsibilities
Main functions:
Liaise with policy holders and brokers.
Customer Care relating to GAP Cover products & processes (change policy information, swap or adding members/dependants)
Desired Experience & Qualification
Requirements:
RE 1 or RE 5 (not negotiable)
Knowledge of ICD 10 Codes preferred – (ability to determine if a specific ICD 10 code is a PMB or not).
Medical Aid or GAP Cover insurance experience.
Good communication skills in English
Good customer service skills.
Able to work from home, subject to change.
Able to work without constant supervision.
Package & Remuneration
R15 000 to R20 000 neg depending on experience
Desired Skills:
- Customer Care
- Assisting customers
- Customer Service
- Manage customer service
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric