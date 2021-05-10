Data Engineer / BI Developer

May 10, 2021

Make online commerce and digital payment acceptance easier and more accessible across all Africa.

Ideal candidates look like:

  • At least 3 years’ experience with streaming systems and pub/sub models
  • Experience with the AWS Stack
  • Eager to experiment with new technologies and learn new skills

Nice to haves:

  • BSc Computer Science, technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience Have worked within the FinTech/Payments industry.

Job Description:

  • Work alongside the data team and be a part of the full software development life cycle.
  • Building out our core data infrastructure, that includes queuing platforms with a pub/sub
    architecture with a focus on security and reliability.
  • Enabling other product teams to use the infrastructure by setting up guidelines, libraries
    and training
  • Monitoring and improving the data warehouse, to make sure it keeps up with scale and
    usage
  • Show best practices in testing, documenting and the use of version control

Tech stack:

Data: PostgreSQL, MongoDB, MySQL, Kafka
Infra: AWS Lambda’s, Serverless, S3, API Gateway, DBTTools: Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman, PopSQLAutomation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform
Backend: Python, Node, PHP
Frontend: React, Angular, TypeScript, Material

What sort of things are coming up on our data roadmap:

  • Operationalize streaming platform and add more data sources (in raw form) to our datawarehouse
  • Build out more transformations that serve the business needs (using dbt)
  • Build out complex models and algorithms to improve our ability to help merchants and
    ourselves to make better decisions.
  • Examples could be alerting when payment processing seems down in a certain area, or advanced fraud detection.
  • Allow other products to move over to event driven architectures

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • fintech
  • payments
  • data engineer
  • BI Engineer

