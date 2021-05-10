Data Engineer / BI Developer

Make online commerce and digital payment acceptance easier and more accessible across all Africa.
Ideal candidates look like:
- At least 3 years’ experience with streaming systems and pub/sub models
- Experience with the AWS Stack
- Eager to experiment with new technologies and learn new skills
Nice to haves:
- BSc Computer Science, technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience Have worked within the FinTech/Payments industry.
Job Description:
- Work alongside the data team and be a part of the full software development life cycle.
- Building out our core data infrastructure, that includes queuing platforms with a pub/sub
architecture with a focus on security and reliability.
- Enabling other product teams to use the infrastructure by setting up guidelines, libraries
and training
- Monitoring and improving the data warehouse, to make sure it keeps up with scale and
usage
- Show best practices in testing, documenting and the use of version control
Tech stack:
Data: PostgreSQL, MongoDB, MySQL, Kafka
Infra: AWS Lambda’s, Serverless, S3, API Gateway, DBTTools: Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman, PopSQLAutomation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform
Backend: Python, Node, PHP
Frontend: React, Angular, TypeScript, Material
What sort of things are coming up on our data roadmap:
- Operationalize streaming platform and add more data sources (in raw form) to our datawarehouse
- Build out more transformations that serve the business needs (using dbt)
- Build out complex models and algorithms to improve our ability to help merchants and
ourselves to make better decisions.
- Examples could be alerting when payment processing seems down in a certain area, or advanced fraud detection.
- Allow other products to move over to event driven architectures
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- fintech
- payments
- data engineer
- BI Engineer