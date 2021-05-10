Dealer (Unlisted Derivatives, Cape Town) at Candidate Connect

This role seeks a well-qualified Quantitative profile (maths, stats) with derivatives based exposure.

Rare opportunity to join a boutique buy side asset manager, specialising in Unlisted Derivatives. Small team (10 staff).

The role has core responsibility for Dealing, with secondary responsibility to support the Portfolio Managers in deal execution. Structured solutions focus (rather than the traditional long only asset manager work) to provide bespoke solutions to design and manage strategies that meet clients unique investment objectives. Institutional markets focus. This is a Cape Town based role.

The teams core derivatives focus covers the following :

Multi-Asset Capital Protected Investments

Absolute Return Investments

Efficient Portfolio Management Strategies

Risk Hedging Strategies

Alpha Transport and Yield Enhancement Strategies

Collateral / Margin Optimisation

Your role will include the following:

Dealing/ Trade Execution : across multiple asset classes (equity, fixed income, foreign exchange, money markets, structured derivatives). Pre-trade and post-trade checks including signing off trade term sheets and ISDA contracts.

: across multiple asset classes (equity, fixed income, foreign exchange, money markets, structured derivatives). Pre-trade and post-trade checks including signing off trade term sheets and ISDA contracts. Pricing: pricing of derivative structures using internal valuation models/systems.

pricing of derivative structures using internal valuation models/systems. Administration and Reporting: collation and reporting of daily Mtm valuations as well as monthly and adhoc client reporting. Including performance attribution and return analysis.

collation and reporting of daily Mtm valuations as well as monthly and adhoc client reporting. Including performance attribution and return analysis. Stakeholder Relationship Management: maintain and build relationships with market-makers, service providers and clients.

maintain and build relationships with market-makers, service providers and clients. Financial Market and Product Research

Key skills / exposure:

A well-qualified Quantitative profile strong in Maths / Stats (Actuarial, Masters in Maths etc)

Candidate should have 4-5 years investments / financial industry experience within an Asset manager or Investment Bank (Product control role or similar)

About The Employer:

Boutique buy side asset manager, specialising in Unlisted Derivatives. Small team (10 staff).

Learn more/Apply for this position