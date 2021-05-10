Deceased Estate Administrator

This role assists in the holistic and overall administration process relating to deceased Estate Administration. This role is involved in all aspects of the Estate administration process, from start to finish.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
- Administer deceased estates – independently process deceased estates, from the reporting stage to file closure, and do so within regulatory guidelines.
- Do banking for the estate – liaise with banks, open a bank account for the Estate, manage the bank account, make payments to creditors, and reconcile the bank account.
- Arrange and place first and second advertisements.
- Duration of 7 months and 7.11 milestones per month
- Ability to independently draft L&D Accounts, final statements and cash reconciliation statements.
Qualifications, Technical Knowledge and Experience
- Have Matric.
- Paralegal or Deceased Estates Diploma required.
- Have a minimum of 2 to 5 years’ experience within a professional deceased estates administration environment
- Have knowledge of legalease.
- Attorney, fiduciary, or trust background is essential.
- Be computer literate
- Deceased estates
- Administration
- fiduciary
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Trusts, Wills & Deeds Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The company provides cost-effective last will and testaments, estate planning and legacy planning products in South Africa.