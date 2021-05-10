Deceased Estate Administrator

This role assists in the holistic and overall administration process relating to deceased Estate Administration. This role is involved in all aspects of the Estate administration process, from start to finish.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Administer deceased estates – independently process deceased estates, from the reporting stage to file closure, and do so within regulatory guidelines.

Do banking for the estate – liaise with banks, open a bank account for the Estate, manage the bank account, make payments to creditors, and reconcile the bank account.

Arrange and place first and second advertisements.

Duration of 7 months and 7.11 milestones per month

Ability to independently draft L&D Accounts, final statements and cash reconciliation statements.

Desired Skills

Qualifications, Technical Knowledge and Experience

Have Matric.

Paralegal or Deceased Estates Diploma required.

Have a minimum of 2 to 5 years’ experience within a professional deceased estates administration environment

Have knowledge of legalease.

Attorney, fiduciary, or trust background is essential.

Be computer literate

Desired Skills:

Deceased estates

Administration

fiduciary

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Trusts, Wills & Deeds Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The company provides cost-effective last will and testaments, estate planning and legacy planning products in South Africa.

