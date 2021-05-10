Developer – Full Stack (Senior) at Parvana

Developer – Full Stack (Senior) (Parvana)
About the Client:
- In a world, where the internet and technology has altered the way we conduct business, our client helps their customers adapt, compete and grow their businesses.
Our client continuously improves their knowledge, skills, practices and tools that they use in order to deliver the latest technology solutions to their customers.
Responsibilities:
- Writing clean, testable code using .Net programming languages.
- Developing technical specifications and architecture.
- Testing and debugging various .Net applications.
- Supporting junior developers work.
- Documenting development and operational procedures.
Skills / Experience:
- 7 years relevant software development experience.
- C# .Net experience.
- Web based React experience.
- CI/CD experience.
- AWS / Azure experience would be ideal.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]