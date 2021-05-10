Responsibilities:
- Attending to equipment breakdowns, Fault finding and changes.
- Attending to general the buildings electrical problems, fault finding and changes.
- Responsible for maintenance scheduling on all transformer, Substations, Power Factors.
- Attending to All services (chillers, driers, grinders feeding systems) Problems, Fault finding and changes.
- Carrying out planned maintenance.
- Responsible for reliability and safety checks on all safety doors, e-stops, Lo/To.
- Responsible for all Inventory regarding Electrical parts and ordering of spares.
- Responsible for all monthly electrical tool inspections.
- Responsible for Quarterly earth leakage inspections.
- Signing off on all electrical commissioning completed by contractors.
- Being involved in machinery upgrades and modifications.
- Initiating cost effective maintenance projects.
- Complying with safety and housekeeping rules and requirements.
- Troubleshooting on electronic equipment, PLCs and AC/DC drives.
- Liaising with all relevant internal customers/suppliers.
- Safety and housekeeping.
Requirements:
- Be a qualified artisan (Electrician) with a minimum of N4.
- Have at least 3 years experience in a high voltage environment.
- Have knowledge of electronics.
- Be able to read, design and fault find from electrical schematic drawings.
- Experience on PLCs (S5 & S7), SCADA, MPS-2000(Festo PLC) & AC/DC drives.
- Be able to communicate well with people at different levels.
- Be self motivated and a team player.
- Have a high level of commitment and drive.
- Work very closely with production department.
- Be willing to work shift and overtime when necessary.
- Be able to work under pressure and with minimal supervision.
- Faultless attendance and timekeeping.
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.