Electrician

Responsibilities:

Attending to equipment breakdowns, Fault finding and changes.

Attending to general the buildings electrical problems, fault finding and changes.

Responsible for maintenance scheduling on all transformer, Substations, Power Factors.

Attending to All services (chillers, driers, grinders feeding systems) Problems, Fault finding and changes.

Carrying out planned maintenance.

Responsible for reliability and safety checks on all safety doors, e-stops, Lo/To.

Responsible for all Inventory regarding Electrical parts and ordering of spares.

Responsible for all monthly electrical tool inspections.

Responsible for Quarterly earth leakage inspections.

Signing off on all electrical commissioning completed by contractors.

Being involved in machinery upgrades and modifications.

Initiating cost effective maintenance projects.

Complying with safety and housekeeping rules and requirements.

Troubleshooting on electronic equipment, PLCs and AC/DC drives.

Liaising with all relevant internal customers/suppliers.

Safety and housekeeping.

Requirements:

Be a qualified artisan (Electrician) with a minimum of N4.

Have at least 3 years experience in a high voltage environment.

Have knowledge of electronics.

Be able to read, design and fault find from electrical schematic drawings.

Experience on PLCs (S5 & S7), SCADA, MPS-2000(Festo PLC) & AC/DC drives.

Be able to communicate well with people at different levels.

Be self motivated and a team player.

Have a high level of commitment and drive.

Work very closely with production department.

Be willing to work shift and overtime when necessary.

Be able to work under pressure and with minimal supervision.

Faultless attendance and timekeeping.

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

