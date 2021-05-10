Employee Benefit Consultant

JOB DESCRIPTION
Management Committee Meetings
- Ensuring agendas are drafted, and all annexures are given to Senior Consultant for approval 3 weeks prior to the meeting
- Ensure that agendas for meetings are collated, bound and distributed correctly 1 week before the meeting
- Attend management committee and ad-hoc meetings, take minutes, ensure minutes are typed and given to the
Administration
- Distribution of information to management committee representatives, insurance companies and asset manager
- Performing rebrokes obtain quotes for new and existing business from insurers, prepare an analysis of the quotations and recommendation for discussion with the client
- Efficient servicing of client needs and management of client expectations
Assist the consultant in managing funds
- Deal with external queries telephonically, by written correspondence or visits, as required or approved by the consultant.
- Taking queries from members
Facilitating and co-ordinating internal departments
- Internal liaison between departments to ensure that funds run smoothly on a daily basis
- Ensure that all relevant departments are aware of management committee and ad-hoc meetings dates, and that they kept informed of subsequent changes, ensure that each department is aware of exactly what is required of them for these meetings, and ensure that the requirements are met timeously
- Ensuring cohesive and consolidated servicing effort from all departments for the clients benefit
Self-development and People
- Development knowledge of the employee benefits industry and investment matters
- Acquaint oneself with relevant legislation i.e. Pension funds Act, Taxation, FAIS Act etc
- Keep abreast of changes in employee benefits industry
- Continued Education self development
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Formal Qualifications
- BCom Degree/BA Law
- CFP/CFA advantageous
- FAIS accreditation advantageous
Experience Required:
- Minimum 2 years employee benefits consulting, risk benefits and investments experience required
Additional Requirements:
- Valid drivers licence and own car
- FAIS accreditation (advantageous)
- Ability to handle pressure and tight deadlines
- Presentations skills