Estate Consultant

Key duties and responsibilities
- Bringing in deceased Estates from new Estate meetings booked by our Booking Agent
- In new Estate meetings, explaining the Estate process, time frames and costs with Client/Family/Heirs
- Travelling to new Estate meetings, this will include local meetings and sometimes other regions
- Following up on requirements outstanding for new Estate meetings
- Engaging with Brokers and Clients at all Estate milestones, telephonic and email – regular updates
- Keeping active Estate feedback updated at all times on our Quill system
- Following up and when required chasing up on cash shortfalls with Client/Family/Heirs
- Working closely with Estate administrators and providing support when necessary
- Dealing with emails and phone calls and responding to Clients, Brokers and Administrators timeously
- Dealing with Estate complaints when necessary from Client/Family/Heirs and Brokers
- Weekly activity reports to be sent to Manager
- Sitting/telecon with Manager weekly on Estate matters
- Sitting/telecon with Manager weekly on cash shortfalls for comments and expected shortfall due date payment
- Using our internal 2 out of 3 qualifying criteria for all new Estates
- Working with BC’s on their Brokers referred Estates and supplying feedback when necessary
- Requesting original Will from safe custody when applicable
- Requesting possible referrals from Clients with regards to a Will and Indemnity Plan
Qualification, Technical Knowledge and Experience
- Knowledge of deceased Estates
- Industry relevant Degree or Diploma (preferred)
- Computer literate
- Own car is essential
Desired Skills:
- Estate Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The cpompany provides cost-effective last will and testaments, estate planning and legacy planning products in South Africa.