Estate Consultant

Key duties and responsibilities

Bringing in deceased Estates from new Estate meetings booked by our Booking Agent

In new Estate meetings, explaining the Estate process, time frames and costs with Client/Family/Heirs

Travelling to new Estate meetings, this will include local meetings and sometimes other regions

Following up on requirements outstanding for new Estate meetings

Engaging with Brokers and Clients at all Estate milestones, telephonic and email – regular updates

Keeping active Estate feedback updated at all times on our Quill system

Following up and when required chasing up on cash shortfalls with Client/Family/Heirs

Working closely with Estate administrators and providing support when necessary

Dealing with emails and phone calls and responding to Clients, Brokers and Administrators timeously

Dealing with Estate complaints when necessary from Client/Family/Heirs and Brokers

Weekly activity reports to be sent to Manager

Sitting/telecon with Manager weekly on Estate matters

Sitting/telecon with Manager weekly on cash shortfalls for comments and expected shortfall due date payment

Using our internal 2 out of 3 qualifying criteria for all new Estates

Working with BC’s on their Brokers referred Estates and supplying feedback when necessary

Requesting original Will from safe custody when applicable

Requesting possible referrals from Clients with regards to a Will and Indemnity Plan

Qualification, Technical Knowledge and Experience

Knowledge of deceased Estates

Industry relevant Degree or Diploma (preferred)

Computer literate

Own car is essential

Desired Skills:

Estate Administration

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The cpompany provides cost-effective last will and testaments, estate planning and legacy planning products in South Africa.

Learn more/Apply for this position