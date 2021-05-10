Estate Consultant

May 10, 2021

Key duties and responsibilities

  • Bringing in deceased Estates from new Estate meetings booked by our Booking Agent
  • In new Estate meetings, explaining the Estate process, time frames and costs with Client/Family/Heirs
  • Travelling to new Estate meetings, this will include local meetings and sometimes other regions
  • Following up on requirements outstanding for new Estate meetings
  • Engaging with Brokers and Clients at all Estate milestones, telephonic and email – regular updates
  • Keeping active Estate feedback updated at all times on our Quill system
  • Following up and when required chasing up on cash shortfalls with Client/Family/Heirs
  • Working closely with Estate administrators and providing support when necessary
  • Dealing with emails and phone calls and responding to Clients, Brokers and Administrators timeously
  • Dealing with Estate complaints when necessary from Client/Family/Heirs and Brokers
  • Weekly activity reports to be sent to Manager
  • Sitting/telecon with Manager weekly on Estate matters
  • Sitting/telecon with Manager weekly on cash shortfalls for comments and expected shortfall due date payment
  • Using our internal 2 out of 3 qualifying criteria for all new Estates
  • Working with BC’s on their Brokers referred Estates and supplying feedback when necessary
  • Requesting original Will from safe custody when applicable
  • Requesting possible referrals from Clients with regards to a Will and Indemnity Plan

Qualification, Technical Knowledge and Experience

  • Knowledge of deceased Estates
  • Industry relevant Degree or Diploma (preferred)
  • Computer literate
  • Own car is essential

Desired Skills:

  • Estate Administration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

The cpompany provides cost-effective last will and testaments, estate planning and legacy planning products in South Africa.

