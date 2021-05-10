External Sales Engineer at Profile Personnel

External Sales Consultant required for well-established company based in Johannesburg. To be considered for this role you need to have successful experience in sales focused role, a solid understanding of mechanical/electrical blueprints as well as exposure within the hardware, fasteners and power tool space.

Responsibilities:

Resolve customer issues or difficulties in a manner that is consistent with the company mission, values, and financial objectives

Maintain professional business relationships with targets and assigned accounts

Provide status of ongoing contracts/projects and future projects

Identify and communicate customer’s needs and sales opportunities to help future growth

Requirements:

Successful experience in a similar industry role

Experience 3-5 years in engineering/fastener sales

Proficient in Microsoft Office

Ability to read and understand, mechanical/electrical blueprints

Strong communication, interpersonal and organizational skills

Attractive package with lucrative commission structure.

Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to [Email Address Removed]

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Learn more/Apply for this position