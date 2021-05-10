External Sales Engineer at Profile Personnel

External Sales Consultant required for well-established company based in Johannesburg. To be considered for this role you need to have successful experience in sales focused role, a solid understanding of mechanical/electrical blueprints as well as exposure within the hardware, fasteners and power tool space.
Responsibilities:
- Resolve customer issues or difficulties in a manner that is consistent with the company mission, values, and financial objectives
- Maintain professional business relationships with targets and assigned accounts
- Provide status of ongoing contracts/projects and future projects
- Identify and communicate customer’s needs and sales opportunities to help future growth
Requirements:
- Successful experience in a similar industry role
- Experience 3-5 years in engineering/fastener sales
- Proficient in Microsoft Office
- Ability to read and understand, mechanical/electrical blueprints
- Strong communication, interpersonal and organizational skills
Attractive package with lucrative commission structure.
Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to [Email Address Removed]
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.