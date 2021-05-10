field service Technician – Generators

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Grade 12 or NQF aligned qualification.
  • A recognised tertiary qualification is an advantage
  • Experience in tender offer preparation to Consulting Engineers, Project Houses and large End-Users will be an advantage
  • Computer literate – Strong MS Office, Excel, Word and PowerPoint.
  • Syspro experience will be an advantage

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Admin

  • Manage commercial aspects of new projects/tenders
  • Support projects, product & field services department with technical/operations requirements.
  • Take minutes for projects & field services meetings
  • Update CRM quote register
  • Update price schedules
  • Pre booking service intervals with existing customers
  • Assisting with procurement of after sales related spares
  • Support to Johannesburg

Proposals

  • Compile simplistic quotations based on quotations templates
  • Complete/ compile quotations / documents for After sales quote submissions
  • Complete & compile technical document for project submissions
  • Complete & compile commercial documents and company information for projects submissions
  • Follow up on quotations

Projects

  • Manage commercial aspects of new projects, namely,
  • Accounts detail
  • Credit Limits (future requirement) – follow up with customers & head office
  • Performance bond & guarantees (Future requirement)
  • Load sales onto for CTJC & JBJC jobs
  • Update & control cost of warranty service contracts
  • Liaise with customers
  • Schedule services & repairs with customers
  • Book stock items for services & repairs
  • Keep field stock up to-date
  • Source filter/parts prices for services & repairs
  • Prepare Purchase Order request
  • File all records in field service files
  • Create files on the V Drive for all CTJC / JBJC jobs
  • File all relevant correspondence relating to the job
  • Record & control SLA contracts & schedule accordingly
  • Update when necessary

Procurement

  • Place purchase orders on suppliers through relevant company procedures
  • Track status & progress of orders
  • Verify the correctness of all commercial documentation
  • Create new stock codes (future requirement)
  • Ensure correct costing of buy-out items
  • Ensure that purchase orders, proforma invoices & commercial invoices correspond
  • Track all shipment to ensure compliance with requirements

Monthly Reports

  • Compile KPI consolidated report information
  • Update Field Services Management reports

Syspro

  • Capture customers’ orders on Syspro CTJC / JBJC
  • Delivery notes
  • Purchase orders
  • Process SIV’s
  • Receipt Supplier’s invoices
  • Once job is completed – make sure all the costs are allocated to the job
  • Invoice Field Service invoices
  • Assist the Bookkeeper when field service accounts are outstanding.
  • Attend to all field service e-mail correspondence.
  • Attend to all incoming telephone calls; screen & divert to correct department
  • Provide a service to all customers contracting to the Company
  • Responsible for the commercial aspects of the field services department of the company
  • Reporting to the commercial aspects of the field service department of the company
  • Ensure that the external services are invoiced according to the quote milestones
  • Assist with field services admin & sales functions
  • Provide administrator support in ISO quality implementation & maintaining system functionality.

