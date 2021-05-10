field service Technician – Generators

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Grade 12 or NQF aligned qualification.
- A recognised tertiary qualification is an advantage
- Experience in tender offer preparation to Consulting Engineers, Project Houses and large End-Users will be an advantage
- Computer literate – Strong MS Office, Excel, Word and PowerPoint.
- Syspro experience will be an advantage
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Admin
- Manage commercial aspects of new projects/tenders
- Support projects, product & field services department with technical/operations requirements.
- Take minutes for projects & field services meetings
- Update CRM quote register
- Update price schedules
- Pre booking service intervals with existing customers
- Assisting with procurement of after sales related spares
- Support to Johannesburg
Proposals
- Compile simplistic quotations based on quotations templates
- Complete/ compile quotations / documents for After sales quote submissions
- Complete & compile technical document for project submissions
- Complete & compile commercial documents and company information for projects submissions
- Follow up on quotations
Projects
- Manage commercial aspects of new projects, namely,
- Accounts detail
- Credit Limits (future requirement) – follow up with customers & head office
- Performance bond & guarantees (Future requirement)
- Load sales onto for CTJC & JBJC jobs
- Update & control cost of warranty service contracts
- Liaise with customers
- Schedule services & repairs with customers
- Book stock items for services & repairs
- Keep field stock up to-date
- Source filter/parts prices for services & repairs
- Prepare Purchase Order request
- File all records in field service files
- Create files on the V Drive for all CTJC / JBJC jobs
- File all relevant correspondence relating to the job
- Record & control SLA contracts & schedule accordingly
- Update when necessary
Procurement
- Place purchase orders on suppliers through relevant company procedures
- Track status & progress of orders
- Verify the correctness of all commercial documentation
- Create new stock codes (future requirement)
- Ensure correct costing of buy-out items
- Ensure that purchase orders, proforma invoices & commercial invoices correspond
- Track all shipment to ensure compliance with requirements
Monthly Reports
- Compile KPI consolidated report information
- Update Field Services Management reports
Syspro
- Capture customers’ orders on Syspro CTJC / JBJC
- Delivery notes
- Purchase orders
- Process SIV’s
- Receipt Supplier’s invoices
- Once job is completed – make sure all the costs are allocated to the job
- Invoice Field Service invoices
- Assist the Bookkeeper when field service accounts are outstanding.
- Attend to all field service e-mail correspondence.
- Attend to all incoming telephone calls; screen & divert to correct department
- Provide a service to all customers contracting to the Company
- Responsible for the commercial aspects of the field services department of the company
- Reporting to the commercial aspects of the field service department of the company
- Ensure that the external services are invoiced according to the quote milestones
- Assist with field services admin & sales functions
- Provide administrator support in ISO quality implementation & maintaining system functionality.
Desired Skills:
- syspro
- tender administration
- proposals
- tender offer preparation to Consulting Engineers
- Project Houses and large End-Users will be an advantage
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Employer & Job Benefits:
- medical
- Provident Fund