Finance Manager at Mine Health & Safety Council

The incumbent will report to CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Purpose:

The incumbent will be responsible for the provision of financial and management accounting services to MHSC in accordance with the PFMA, IFRS and GRAP. He/she will also be expected to develop and implement comprehensive financial control mechanisms.

Minimum requirements:

Degree in Accounting or Finance

3 years’ proven post article experience in a financial and management accounting managerial role

Knowledge of financial reporting in relation to monthly management accounts and annual financial statements

Knowledge of GRAP requirements and their application

Knowledge of the PFMA and its application

Knowledge of supply chain management legislation and its application

Experience in managing staff

Key performance areas:

The successful candidate will be responsible for, but not limited to the following:

Setting, implementing and monitoring accounting controls

Providing training and leadership to the finance team

Developing the finance Department’s business plan

Compiling and managing the MHSC’s Asset Register

Managing banking and cash

Ensuring that financial transactions are timeously recorded in accordance with Generally recognised GRAP

Compiling and providing timeous and accurate financial statements

Assuming responsibility for implementing all approved financial management policies and procedures

Preparing MTEF submissions

Deal with internal and external auditors

The MHSC is an equal opportunity employer

– Appointments will be made in accordance with the MHSC EE policy

– The MHSC reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Please forward a detailed CV clearly quoting Reference Number Ref: FM/04/2021 to [Email Address Removed] .

Enquiries: Tel [Phone Number Removed];

Closing date: 21 May 2021

Desired Skills:

Financial reporting

Financial Accounting

Finance management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The Mine Health and Safety Council is a national public entity established in terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act, No. 29 of 1996. To advise the Minister of Mineral Resources occupational health and safety legislation and research outcomes focused on improving and promoting Occupational Health and Safety in South African mines.

