Finance Manager at Mine Health & Safety Council

The incumbent will report to CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Purpose:
The incumbent will be responsible for the provision of financial and management accounting services to MHSC in accordance with the PFMA, IFRS and GRAP. He/she will also be expected to develop and implement comprehensive financial control mechanisms.
Minimum requirements:
- Degree in Accounting or Finance
- 3 years’ proven post article experience in a financial and management accounting managerial role
- Knowledge of financial reporting in relation to monthly management accounts and annual financial statements
- Knowledge of GRAP requirements and their application
- Knowledge of the PFMA and its application
- Knowledge of supply chain management legislation and its application
- Experience in managing staff
Key performance areas:
The successful candidate will be responsible for, but not limited to the following:
- Setting, implementing and monitoring accounting controls
- Providing training and leadership to the finance team
- Developing the finance Department’s business plan
- Compiling and managing the MHSC’s Asset Register
- Managing banking and cash
- Ensuring that financial transactions are timeously recorded in accordance with Generally recognised GRAP
- Compiling and providing timeous and accurate financial statements
- Assuming responsibility for implementing all approved financial management policies and procedures
- Preparing MTEF submissions
- Deal with internal and external auditors
The MHSC is an equal opportunity employer
– Appointments will be made in accordance with the MHSC EE policy
– The MHSC reserves the right not to make an appointment.
Please forward a detailed CV clearly quoting Reference Number Ref: FM/04/2021 to [Email Address Removed].
Enquiries: Tel [Phone Number Removed];
Closing date: 21 May 2021
Desired Skills:
- Financial reporting
- Financial Accounting
- Finance management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The Mine Health and Safety Council is a national public entity established in terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act, No. 29 of 1996. To advise the Minister of Mineral Resources occupational health and safety legislation and research outcomes focused on improving and promoting Occupational Health and Safety in South African mines.