Our Client, a reputable name within the retail industry seeks to appoint a Food Department Manager. The ideal candidate must be able to manage a food market with the objective of maximizing sales in line with sales budget and targets.

Key Duties

Ensure departmental sales in line with budgets

Maximize selling via selling space, displays, layouts, commercial sales plans, demos, etc.

Ensure the delivery of a consistent customer shopping experience in line with the agreed service levels

Manage Foods operational standards and ensure that controls are adhered to for in-store shrinkage, waste and stock accuracy

Ensure timeous replenishment of stock

Implement and monitor all departmental activities

Manage Hot Foods Standards

Manage accurate and timeous completion of daily Stores Foods processes

Conduct weekly risk documentation

People management – staffing, performance management, training & development, employee relations

Desired Skills:

Tertiary commercial qualification (e.g Retail Business Diploma) –

1 – 2 years supervisory experience –

Computer literacy –

Foods department experience (6 – 8 months) will be advantageous. –

Be available and flexible to work different shifts and across the store.

