Graduate (Recruitment) at RPO Services

With the right combination of personality, intellect and hard work will create a great recruitment consultant! You are not required to have any experience. A degree in any human/business related field is required. Your duties will consist of consulting with candidates, network to identify new business opportunities, advertising vacancies, requesting references, and checking the suitability of applicants before submitting their [URL Removed] position is situated in Sunninghill, Johannesburg. Own transport is required. Basic salary plus commission.

Desired Skills:

problem solving skills.

Good communication skills

self motivated

target driven

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

