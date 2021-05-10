Head IT Operations at SA Taxi Development Finance

Responsible for all activities relating to the operation of data, communication and processing equipment and services including the server infrastructure and peripheral equipment in large, complex operations. Manages the functions within the operations environment. Assigns personnel to projects when necessary. Reviews and evaluates work and prepares performance reports. Confers with and advises subordinates on administrative policies and procedures, technical problems, priorities and methods. Consults with personnel in other information system sections to coordinate activities. Prepares activity and progress reports regarding the computer operations section.

Desired Skills:

IT OPERATIONS/PRODUCTION MANAGER

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SA Taxi is a vertically integrated business utilizing specialist capabilities, enriched proprietary data & technology to provide developmental finance, insurance and other services.

The minibus taxi industry is a critical pillar of the public transport sector servicing the majority of South Africa’s working population. Our business offering empowers SMEs and creates shared value opportunities thus ensuring the sustainability of this industry.

