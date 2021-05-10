HEAD OF AUDIT AND ENQUIRIES

The Head of Audit and Enquiries will be responsible for the overall management and oversight of Tax Office Audits and Enquiries raised by the respective Tax Offices for clients.

The persons responsibilities will include, amongst others:

Actively managing Tax Office Audits and Enquiry deadlines

Managing the in-house Audit and Enquiries team

Liaising with the Client Service Executives to obtain information and assistance with reconciling tax matters

Assisting the Audit and Enquiries team to understand and unpack the Audits and Enquiries raised by the various Tax Offices

Liaising with clients throughout the process

Drafting responses to Tax Offices

Qualifications and Experience

Chartered Accountant with preferably 1-2 years post articles experience, newly qualified CA’s will be considered based on merit

Excellent High School and University Results

Experience in managing a deadline-driven team

Good command of English Language

Good report writing and drafting of formal communications

Analytical, organized and technically strong

Process driven with an operational mindset

Salary is market related and based on previous experience

Desired Skills:

CASA

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT

AUDITOR

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

