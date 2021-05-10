The Head of Audit and Enquiries will be responsible for the overall management and oversight of Tax Office Audits and Enquiries raised by the respective Tax Offices for clients.
The persons responsibilities will include, amongst others:
- Actively managing Tax Office Audits and Enquiry deadlines
- Managing the in-house Audit and Enquiries team
- Liaising with the Client Service Executives to obtain information and assistance with reconciling tax matters
- Assisting the Audit and Enquiries team to understand and unpack the Audits and Enquiries raised by the various Tax Offices
- Liaising with clients throughout the process
- Drafting responses to Tax Offices
Qualifications and Experience
- Chartered Accountant with preferably 1-2 years post articles experience, newly qualified CA’s will be considered based on merit
- Excellent High School and University Results
- Experience in managing a deadline-driven team
- Good command of English Language
- Good report writing and drafting of formal communications
- Analytical, organized and technically strong
- Process driven with an operational mindset
- Salary is market related and based on previous experience
Desired Skills:
- CASA
- CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT
- AUDITOR
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Honours
- Chartered Institute of Management Accountants