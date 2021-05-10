Immediate Position within Sales at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Our business is looking to recruit individuals that want to join an expanding organisation. We provide you with the opportunity for exponential growth. We are looking for individuals with great Sales abilities as well as leadership potential as the right candidate will go onto teach and train individuals.

What’s in it for you???

– Uncapped Commission

– Monthly Bonuses

– Positive and vibrant environment

– Constructive feedback to enrich your career growth

– Opportunity to work with a Fun and Dynamic team

The Successful candidate will need:

– to be able to listen and communicate well

– to have the drive and desire to succeed

– Previous experience in sales will work to your advantage

– Matric or equivalent

– SA ID

SEND YOUR CV FOR SHORT LISTING TODAY!!!

E-mail: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Customer Service

About The Employer:

Gro-Direct Rustenburg

Learn more/Apply for this position