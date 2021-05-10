Infection Prevention Practitioner and Occupational Health & safety Co – Ordinator (CPT)

Position: Infection Prevention Practitioner and Occupational Health & safety Co – Ordinator

Location: Cape Town

Ref: IPP&OHS/CPT/LM

Salary: Market related

Private Hospital client requires the above resource to render and promote quality care in accordance with hospital standards/ policies.

Key responsibilities:

To aid and assist hospital employees in the management of prevention, identification and control of infections in patients and staff as well as be responsible for ensuring the health and welfare at work, of all persons who perform work on the premises, in that works are not affected by substances, processes or diseases precursors encounters in the workplace and may remain active and productive members of the workplace.

Further responsibility to plan and implement an infection control programme for the hospital using basic infection control standards.

Key requirements:

Registered with SANC as a registered Nurse.

Relevant experience in one or more is essential: General Nursing, occupational health nursing, pharmacology, medical nursing, social behavioural sciences, toxicology, environmental hygiene, ethical and legal compliance, education, risk management, safety and management principles for an effective health services.

Infection Prevention and Control qualification.

Intermediate computer literacy.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

South African Nursing Council

