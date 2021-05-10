Intermediate Oracle ADF Developer at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known retail organisation, is looking for an Intermediate Oracle ADF Developer to join their team.Technologies:
- Oracle PLSQL (optional)
- SVN /GIT
- Oracle ADF
Duties:
- In the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC):
- Analyses of user specifications and/or requirements
- Designing high-level functional solutions
- Developing ADF Applications
- Unit testing and Functional Testing
- Deployment and Implementation of Solutions
- Provide post go-live support to users
- Operations and Maintenance of Solutions.
- Provide support for day-to-day queries from users and PIT teams
- First-line of support and/or standby when needed on front-end development
- Regular and professional communication from junior levels to senior levels
- Managing Admin of self on company approved toolkits
Requirements:
- At least 6 years of IT experience with 3 to 5 years of ORACLE ADF experience
- Sound technical knowledge in all areas of application programming including integration, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods
- Ability to liaise with the customer to understand requirements on projects
- Ability to define specifications on projects
- Ability to liaise with a System Analyst or Senior Analyst Programmer to soundboard solutions
- Ability to act on direction from a more senior technical resource
- Ability to give direction to a junior resource
- Ability to do application design with minimal systems analyst/leadership involvement
- Knowledge and understanding of the client’s retail world
- Analytical mindset and logical thinker