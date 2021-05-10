Intermediate Oracle ADF Developer at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known retail organisation, is looking for an Intermediate Oracle ADF Developer to join their team.Technologies:

Oracle PLSQL (optional)

SVN /GIT

Oracle ADF

Duties:

In the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC): Analyses of user specifications and/or requirements Designing high-level functional solutions Developing ADF Applications Unit testing and Functional Testing Deployment and Implementation of Solutions Provide post go-live support to users Operations and Maintenance of Solutions.

Provide support for day-to-day queries from users and PIT teams

First-line of support and/or standby when needed on front-end development

Regular and professional communication from junior levels to senior levels

Managing Admin of self on company approved toolkits

Requirements:

At least 6 years of IT experience with 3 to 5 years of ORACLE ADF experience

Sound technical knowledge in all areas of application programming including integration, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods

Ability to liaise with the customer to understand requirements on projects

Ability to define specifications on projects

Ability to liaise with a System Analyst or Senior Analyst Programmer to soundboard solutions

Ability to act on direction from a more senior technical resource

Ability to give direction to a junior resource

Ability to do application design with minimal systems analyst/leadership involvement

Knowledge and understanding of the client’s retail world

Analytical mindset and logical thinker

