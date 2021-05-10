Intermediate Oracle ADF Developer at Ntice Search

May 10, 2021

My client, a well-known retail organisation, is looking for an Intermediate Oracle ADF Developer to join their team.Technologies:

  • Oracle PLSQL (optional)
  • SVN /GIT
  • Oracle ADF

Duties:

  • In the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC):
    • Analyses of user specifications and/or requirements
    • Designing high-level functional solutions
    • Developing ADF Applications
    • Unit testing and Functional Testing
    • Deployment and Implementation of Solutions
    • Provide post go-live support to users
    • Operations and Maintenance of Solutions.
  • Provide support for day-to-day queries from users and PIT teams
  • First-line of support and/or standby when needed on front-end development
  • Regular and professional communication from junior levels to senior levels
  • Managing Admin of self on company approved toolkits

Requirements:

  • At least 6 years of IT experience with 3 to 5 years of ORACLE ADF experience
  • Sound technical knowledge in all areas of application programming including integration, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods
  • Ability to liaise with the customer to understand requirements on projects
  • Ability to define specifications on projects
  • Ability to liaise with a System Analyst or Senior Analyst Programmer to soundboard solutions
  • Ability to act on direction from a more senior technical resource
  • Ability to give direction to a junior resource
  • Ability to do application design with minimal systems analyst/leadership involvement
  • Knowledge and understanding of the client’s retail world
  • Analytical mindset and logical thinker

