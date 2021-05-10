Internal Auditor (Senior) Pretoria – Reference: 20723

Duties:

Internal audit plan

Responsible for proactively managing all internal audit activities for the Company within good practice and standards, to ensure policy and legislative compliance, proper risk management and report on effectiveness of company operational initiatives.

Develop, maintain and regularly review the annual risk-based audit plan to ensure that all internal audit activities are in line with IIA (Institute of Internal Auditors) standards and that audits are conducted thoroughly and consistently.

Adherence to IIA

Annually review and update all IA (internal audit) policies and procedures in line with IIA standards, company strategy and compliance to all regulatory and legislative requirements.

Obtain a “generally conforms” rating when the external quality review is performed every five (5) years.

Execution of audits

Perform the full audit cycle including operational performance (financial and non-financial), financial reliability and compliance with all applicable directives and regulations.

Identify, evaluate, monitor, and report key audit activities, findings and relevant risk factors across the organisation to ensure continual effectiveness and efficiency of management policies, processes and procedures through management’s response and implementation of audit recommendations.

Reporting

Identify, evaluate, monitor, and report key audit activities, findings and relevant risk factors across the organisation to ensure continual effectiveness and efficiency of management policies, procedures and processes.

Prepare and communicate monthly internal audit status reports with Executive Management.

Prepare and communicate status reports to Audit Committee.

Draft, compile and finalise the audit report as part of the Annual Integrated Report to shareholders.

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting/Finance/Auditing

CIA and IIA Registered

7 – 10 years’ experience in Internal Audit

Experience with Power BI or similar tools preferable

Knowledge of legislation and regulations which are applicable to the various industries.

King Report on Corporate Governance.

Risk management principles and practices.

Knowledge and experience in liaising at Audit Committee level.

Desired Skills:

Internal Auditing

