IT Administrator

Minimum Qualifications and Experience Required:

IT Degree/Diploma

High knowledge of Syspro (ERP) system

General hardware and network knowledge

Working knowledge of AutoCAD Inventor is advantageous

Minimum of 3 years senior experience in a corporate IT Department

Willingness to learn, grow, and develop is important

Roles and Responsibilities:

Ensure uptime of the Syspro system.

Liaison between the Syspro consultant and ColabIT.

Capture and maintain all Bills of Quantities for inhouse production.

Maintain price lists and apply predetermined mark-ups in line with the Group policy

Liaison with Engineering and Production on new products, and maintenance and improvement of existing product lines.

Identify Syspro system functionalities to support proposed or reviewed business processes.

Interface with various departments to define business processes and optimal utilization of the Syspro system to fulfil business needs.

Infrastructure:

Oversee the administration of Systems user accounts, permissions, and access rights for all IT Systems.

Manage and ensure the effectiveness and optimal operation of all IT Systems.

Manage and ensure the security and stability of all IT Systems.

Assess inhouse software issues with staff and take appropriate action to resolve issues.

Analyse and resolve faults ranging from User errors to System errors.

Undertake routine preventative measures and implement, maintain, and monitor all IT Systems.

Identify and create improvements to the IT Infrastructure.

Training and Improvements:

Train and support staff on the administration and usage of the Syspro (ERP) system. Functional user training and technical training.

Train and provide technical support for end-users with varying levels of IT knowledge and competence.

Develop, implement, and maintain policies, procedures, and associated training plans forSoftware Systems.

Keep abreast of technology changes and be able to motivate and manage change where necessary

Characteristics/Personal Attributes:

Leader

Logical

Problem-solver

Desires self-development

High EQ

People person

Good communicator

Interpersonal and relational skills (good with communication and building relationships across organisational levels)

Attention to detail

Able to multi-task

Trustworthy

Values confidentiality

Must be on top of new developments in the IT world

Software management

Trained in the Syspro system, specifically users and controls

Excellent troubleshooting and fault-finding skills, with proven methodologies

Analytical, good with numbers (some financial background advantageous)

Know-how of corporate structures

Database management for BOM’s

Working knowledge of AutoCAD Inventor or similar drawing system

Desired Skills:

Syspro Specialist

Technical Support

Autocad Inventor

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The client based in Pinetown, Durban SA and has been delivering water and food storage solutions to targeted industries for over 20 years.

Seeks an intelligent, proactive, and dedicated IT Systems Specialist t

The purpose of the IT Systems Specialist is to take a senior technical lead role and as the Syspro (ERP) expert for the Group, to ensure the smooth operation, optimal utilization, and stability of the Syspro system.

The IT Systems Specialist will be the interface between the client and its consulting IT companies and will manage and maintain all Email and File Server Infrastructure, IT Security and Firewall Protection across the Group

