IT Project Management Lead

Requirements: IT/Business Related Honors Degree

Agile Practitioner Certification

BSc (Hons) Information Systems Technology

BComm (Hons) Informatics

Project Management Professional or alternative project management certifications

In-depth knowledge of IT project delivery and methodology as well as IT infrastructure

Responsibilities

Portfolio management

Establish, manage and execute on IT Portfolio, the portfolio will be created in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, as per business demand

Incorporate the Business Units Strategy and Business Plan; as well as the IT and Operational Technology Strategy within the balanced IT Portfolio

Project management

Assessment & Selection

Prioritize and approve projects

Work Planning & Resource Management

Lead efforts around work plans, schedules, project estimates, resource plans and status reports

Delivery and Monitoring

Lead large scale IT project portfolios for a business unit within time, budget and specification constraints

Risk management

Risk Action Planning

Risk Control & Tracking

General management and decision making

Drive business development in respect of existing and or new businesses

People management

Compliance, governance & assurance

About The Employer:

TalentCru

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

