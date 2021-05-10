IT Project Management Lead

Requirements: IT/Business Related Honors Degree
Agile Practitioner Certification
BSc (Hons) Information Systems Technology
BComm (Hons) Informatics
Project Management Professional or alternative project management certifications
In-depth knowledge of IT project delivery and methodology as well as IT infrastructure
Responsibilities
Portfolio management
Establish, manage and execute on IT Portfolio, the portfolio will be created in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, as per business demand
Incorporate the Business Units Strategy and Business Plan; as well as the IT and Operational Technology Strategy within the balanced IT Portfolio
Project management
Assessment & Selection
Prioritize and approve projects
Work Planning & Resource Management
Lead efforts around work plans, schedules, project estimates, resource plans and status reports
Delivery and Monitoring
Lead large scale IT project portfolios for a business unit within time, budget and specification constraints
Risk management
Risk Action Planning
Risk Control & Tracking
General management and decision making
Drive business development in respect of existing and or new businesses
People management
Compliance, governance & assurance
About The Employer:
TalentCru
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund