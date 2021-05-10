IT Sales Representatives: Midrand and Cape Town – Reference: 20535/544

Accelerate your sales success at the top 300 international corporate successful IT concern.

Duties

Acquire new business and support existing customers and promote sales of company related IT products and services.

Establish relationships with customers.

Following-up on business transactions and compiling quotes.

Compile reports, have excellent knowledge of IT storage products and devices and have qualified skills or be able to display exceptional skill in the use of Microsoft Office Products and CRM skills.

The successful candidate will be required to learn the company product offering prior to joining, demonstrated by his/her aptitude and acquaint himself/herself with procedures and policies to be followed.

Co-ordinate daily account management and sales functions;

Maintain and schedule appointments/ meetings with prospective and current customers.

Develop new business, quote, follow-up and conclude process of sales from start to conclusion of deal

Maintain client base

Meet set targets and objectives

Pipelines, forecasting and reporting

New opportunity identification

Relationship building

Accurate forecasting

Achievement and meeting of management expectations

Proactively identify and seek new opportunities, create and follow-up leads, whilst maintaining relationships with established clients

Be up to date with market and local awareness.

Communicate tasks and follow up requests in a professional manner and within defined time scales.

Ensure customers are satisfied and perform any customer relations tasks/ functions that may present themselves from time to time.

Prepare presentations and reports when required.

Attend PR functions, sales meetings and functions, and attend customer and supplier events. Excellent speaking and people

Requirements

A University Degree or a 3 year post matric diploma, or qualification in sales, marketing or management courses. Must have had a University Exemption.

Minimum of 2 years experience in an IT related position, or a IT marketing position, with a proven track record during this time.

Proven record, and performance attributes in the field of Sales and/or Customer support.

Exceptional and demonstrable skills in operating Microsoft office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) products and Outlook Exchange and Calendar functions

Own vehicle and valid driver’s license.

Articulate and professional in conversing with clients and communication skill

Manage stress and deadlines and a proven record of such.

Sound working knowledge of Microsoft office products.

The ability to communicate at management level; both internally and with external clients.

Package

R35 000 CTC, incentives, quarterly bonuses, travel expenses and cell phone allowance

Please note: Should you not receive response 10 working days after applying, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Sales Rep

IT Sales

Learn more/Apply for this position