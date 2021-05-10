IT Specialist Recruitment Consultant at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Capital H is an established specialist IT recruiter and we are looking for a highly effective, and enthusiastic IT recruitment specialist who can support our growing client-bases talent demands.

In this role, you will be partnering with the rest of the recruitment team to source and secure best-in-class employees for our clients.

You need to be able to use your sound judgment and communication aptitude to attract and secure critical and scarce skills in the market.

If you have strong ethics, are resourceful, and collaborate well with others, we want to hear from you.

The Role

Your core responsibility in this role will be to manage the end-to-end hiring process.

Responsibilities:

Understand our clients role requirements and ensure that this is translated into a clear job description

Employ recruiting methods to attract the top talent available in the IT market

Place job ads and source candidates using databases, social media, LinkedIn, or other sources

Evaluate resumes and applications for our client vacancies and shortlist suitable candidates

Assume responsibility of pre-interview screening; schedule and drive the screening interview process

Gather supporting information, conduct reference checking, and ensure all other checks (education, criminal, credit) are performed

Ensure that all candidate related documentation is saved on the candidate database and that client database is up to date

Communicate with all relevant stakeholders

Skills & experience

Successful candidates for the IT Specialist Recruiter role will generally possess the following:

BSc/BA degree in HR, IT qualification or any relevant tertiary qualification

4+ years experience with IT Specialist hiring

Understanding of sourcing and recruiting techniques

Excellent written and verbal communication, critical thinking, and interpersonal skills

The ability to work with targets and be well-organized.

Other requirements Own Transport Own Cellphone Own Laptop



Personality attributes

Strong initiative and ability to work in a self-directed environment

Highly ethical, collaborative, and resourceful

Excellent English Communication Skills

Well presented & professional

Target driven

Self-motivated

Disciplined

Friendly

Work environment and Remuneration

Flexible working hours from a location of your choice.

A number of Payment structure options available.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Apply with Your Updated CV, include References, Professional Photo

