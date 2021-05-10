IT Specialist Recruitment Consultant at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Capital H is an established specialist IT recruiter and we are looking for a highly effective, and enthusiastic IT recruitment specialist who can support our growing client-bases talent demands.
In this role, you will be partnering with the rest of the recruitment team to source and secure best-in-class employees for our clients.
You need to be able to use your sound judgment and communication aptitude to attract and secure critical and scarce skills in the market.
If you have strong ethics, are resourceful, and collaborate well with others, we want to hear from you.
The Role
Your core responsibility in this role will be to manage the end-to-end hiring process.
Responsibilities:
- Understand our clients role requirements and ensure that this is translated into a clear job description
- Employ recruiting methods to attract the top talent available in the IT market
- Place job ads and source candidates using databases, social media, LinkedIn, or other sources
- Evaluate resumes and applications for our client vacancies and shortlist suitable candidates
- Assume responsibility of pre-interview screening; schedule and drive the screening interview process
- Gather supporting information, conduct reference checking, and ensure all other checks (education, criminal, credit) are performed
- Ensure that all candidate related documentation is saved on the candidate database and that client database is up to date
- Communicate with all relevant stakeholders
Skills & experience
Successful candidates for the IT Specialist Recruiter role will generally possess the following:
- BSc/BA degree in HR, IT qualification or any relevant tertiary qualification
- 4+ years experience with IT Specialist hiring
- Understanding of sourcing and recruiting techniques
- Excellent written and verbal communication, critical thinking, and interpersonal skills
- The ability to work with targets and be well-organized.
- Other requirements
- Own Transport
- Own Cellphone
- Own Laptop
Personality attributes
- Strong initiative and ability to work in a self-directed environment
- Highly ethical, collaborative, and resourceful
- Excellent English Communication Skills
- Well presented & professional
- Target driven
- Self-motivated
- Disciplined
- Friendly
Work environment and Remuneration
- Flexible working hours from a location of your choice.
- A number of Payment structure options available.
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- Only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
- Apply with Your Updated CV, include References, Professional Photo