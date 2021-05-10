Java Developer

May 10, 2021

Qualifications

  • Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma
  • Honours or postgraduate degree preferred
  • Oracle Java SE 7/8 Programmer certification
  • Strong theoretical programming grounding required

Technical Skills and Experience
Essential:

  • 4 years or more hands-on development experience
  • Working knowledge of:
  • ReactJs
  • Spring Boot
  • Java 8
  • JPA / Hibernate
  • Object Oriented Programming

Advantageous:

  • Microservices
  • Restful / JSON
  • NodeJs
  • Github / Stack Overflow profiles
  • WebSphere
  • Continuous Integration
  • SonarQube
  • Docker / Kubernetes / OpenShift
  • DB2
  • GWT
  • ANT

Attributes

  • Comprehensive thought and error process when handling solutions
  • Technical specification writing skills essential
  • Ability to pick up new technologies easily
  • Attention to detail
  • People management skills
  • Analytical as well as strong development skills
  • Delivery focused
  • Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment
  • Responsive to change
  • Excellent communication and ability to interact with clients at a systems analysis level preferable

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • ReactJS
  • Restful
  • Nodejs
  • Websphere

Learn more/Apply for this position