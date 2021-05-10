Java Developer

Qualifications
- Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma
- Honours or postgraduate degree preferred
- Oracle Java SE 7/8 Programmer certification
- Strong theoretical programming grounding required
Technical Skills and Experience
Essential:
- 4 years or more hands-on development experience
- Working knowledge of:
- ReactJs
- Spring Boot
- Java 8
- JPA / Hibernate
- Object Oriented Programming
Advantageous:
- Microservices
- Restful / JSON
- NodeJs
- Github / Stack Overflow profiles
- WebSphere
- Continuous Integration
- SonarQube
- Docker / Kubernetes / OpenShift
- DB2
- GWT
- ANT
Attributes
- Comprehensive thought and error process when handling solutions
- Technical specification writing skills essential
- Ability to pick up new technologies easily
- Attention to detail
- People management skills
- Analytical as well as strong development skills
- Delivery focused
- Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment
- Responsive to change
- Excellent communication and ability to interact with clients at a systems analysis level preferable
Desired Skills:
- Java
- ReactJS
- Restful
- Nodejs
- Websphere