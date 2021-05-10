JavaScript Developer – Remote – R750k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you looking for international exposure whilst working remotely?

Then look no further!!!

A giant within the consulting industry is looking for a JavaScript Developer to join their team of highly intellectual individuals to work on a USA based project.

Requirements:

IT related Qualification

4 years of experience

JavaScript

TypeScript

Angular X/ReactJS/Vue

Flutter

React Native

NodeJS

WebRTC

Microservices understanding

Reference Number for this position is SJ52525 which is a permanent position for USA based project (REMOTE) offering a cost to company salary of R750k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Showmona on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Learn more/Apply for this position