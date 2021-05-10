JavaScript Developer – Remote – R750k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you looking for international exposure whilst working remotely?
Then look no further!!!
A giant within the consulting industry is looking for a JavaScript Developer to join their team of highly intellectual individuals to work on a USA based project.
Requirements:
- IT related Qualification
- 4 years of experience
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- Angular X/ReactJS/Vue
- Flutter
- React Native
- NodeJS
- WebRTC
- Microservices understanding
Reference Number for this position is SJ52525 which is a permanent position for USA based project (REMOTE) offering a cost to company salary of R750k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.
