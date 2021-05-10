Junior IR Manager at M&M Consulting

May 10, 2021

  • Monitors adherence to labour legislation, conditions of employment and other related
  • industrial relations matters
  • Advise line Managers on industrial relations issues / matters
  • Compile charge sheets
  • Chair and prosecute disciplinary hearings
  • Make recommendations on disciplinary cases
  • Represent the Company at the CCMA (conciliations and arbitrations)
  • Establish & maintain an effective IR framework
  • Act as the custodian of all internal industrial relations-oriented Company policies and
  • procedures ensuring that such are always seamlessly implemented and legally
  • compliant.
  • Provide expert legal advice to all Company line managers.

Desired Skills:

  • Legal Degree or relevant Diploma
  • 3-5 years experience with IR
  • CCMA
  • and Disciplinary Enquiries

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position