Junior IR Manager at M&M Consulting

- Monitors adherence to labour legislation, conditions of employment and other related
- industrial relations matters
- Advise line Managers on industrial relations issues / matters
- Compile charge sheets
- Chair and prosecute disciplinary hearings
- Make recommendations on disciplinary cases
- Represent the Company at the CCMA (conciliations and arbitrations)
- Establish & maintain an effective IR framework
- Act as the custodian of all internal industrial relations-oriented Company policies and
- procedures ensuring that such are always seamlessly implemented and legally
- compliant.
- Provide expert legal advice to all Company line managers.
Desired Skills:
- Legal Degree or relevant Diploma
- 3-5 years experience with IR
- CCMA
- and Disciplinary Enquiries
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree