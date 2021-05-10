Junior Mechanical Draughtsman

A leading supplier/manufacturer of mechanical structural supports, power skirting and galvanised products requires the above to produce required drawings, manage the drawing repository and produce optimised nesting for production. To ensure the smooth and optimised running of the production process.

Minimum requirements for the role:

A relevant qualification with 3-5 years Mechanical Draughting experience is essential.

Good understanding of mechanical and manufacturing principles.

Proficient in Solidworks and Solidworks PDM.

Experience in nesting of sheet metal components using TruTops advantageous.

Experience in SAGE ERP advantageous.

Knowledge of ISO 9001, quality and 5S will be advantageous.

Willing to work extended hours on occasions, when required, such as stock-take.

Able to communicate and motivate coherently, both verbally and via written media using Microsoft Office.

Read, supply and interpret Technical details from drawings.

Strong planning and organisational skills essential.

Maintaining high level of timekeeping is of the essence.

E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Ensuring that all drawings are produced in compliance with the programs, procedures, and policies of the organization.

Producing drawings in such a way as required to assure processes and standards are met.

Ensuring communication is given, either verbally or in writing to all members of staff in regards to drawings.

Working with the quality department on non-conformances and making corrections as necessary.

Partaking in company policies and SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) through the ISO system.

Minimizing waste and cost and ensuring conformance to safety and quality.

Taking responsibility in areas of influence of the quality and product that is produced in line with the companys quality systems, processes and procedures.

Problem solving and troubling shooting skills needed to assist in identifying root causes and take fast effective action to resolve the problems in hand.

Taking an active role in the companys continuous improvement plan to achieve plans for future growth within the company.

Maintaining housekeeping standards to ensure a clean and safe workplace using 5S and ISO.

Making appropriate decisions while following the companies organisational structure.

E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.



Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position