Junior Sales at Gro-direct Rustenburg

This is a great time to join our dynamic working environment; we are offering young talented South Africans the opportunity to develop and grow within our company. No experience is necessary as we will train and up-skill you into a successful business leader, however a MATRIC is essential.

REQUIREMENTS for the position:

Leadership skills

Passionate and emotionally mature

Well spoken

Target driven and willing to work hard

Professional in appearance with integrity

Enthusiastic with good team work skills

So, if you are willing to work hard, and you think you have what it takes to succeed in our award winning company, then we welcome your application.

Desired Skills:

communication skills.

About The Employer:

Gro Direct Rustenburg

