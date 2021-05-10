Key Accounts Consultant – CPT at Mancosa

The Management College of Southern Africa (MANCOSA), a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available: Key Accounts Consultant CPT

Core Purpose:To establish and maintain corporate relations which will increase market share and student enrolment. Contribute towards increasing brand awareness of the institution through engagement with both private and public sector entities.

Core Functions Include Managing the Following: Liaise with existing and prospective public and private corporate clients Activities to further increase existing public and private corporate client relations Engage in brand awareness activities

Administration Duties: Conduct post intake database exercises to identify new private and public sector entities Conduct post intake database exercises to identify existing new and public sector entities that have reduced enrolment or increased enrolmentSchedule on-going meetings with existing private and public sector entities

Qualifications and Experience Matric Minimum 3 Years sales experience

Job Related Knowledge and Skills

Sales skills. Ability to engage and communicate with stakeholders and prospective and current clients. Creative and innovative Ability to work under pressure Integrity and honesty Creative and innovative

Additional Requirements Must have valid drivers license.

Learn more/Apply for this position