KYC Onboarding Specialist at Osiris Trading

As an Onboarding Specialist, your duties will include conducting the batch screenings of registered customer information against the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) updates and the Foreign Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs).

You will be performing gap analysis and identifying AML and/or Compliance/Regulatory issues compared to the laws and regulations in force.

Key Responsibilities:

Review all alerts for PEP and Sanction triggers of possible matches.

Conduct independent research to gather and record data from internal systems, commercial databases, and the Internet

Assess and analyze research data

Handle due diligence investigations to support policies and procedures

Conduct investigations based on global standards, policies, tools, and procedures to ensure compliance with internal and external regulatory requirements

Ensure efficient identification and monitoring of accounts considered high risk

Ensure timely and efficient reporting of customers considered high risk

Daily assessment AML reports relating to ongoing monitoring of high risk accounts

Stay current with money laundering and terrorist financing behaviors, issues, policies, regulations, criminal typologies, industry best practices, and developing trends

Help in identifying potential weaknesses in processes

Act as a subject matter expert to employees, providing guidance on what actions to take in dealing with high risk accounts

Collect documentary proof and build and maintain case files for customers deemed high risk

Ensure proper record-keeping of data collected and analyzed

Write and prepare suspicious activity reports (SARs)

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Knowledge:

Computer literacy and proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Project, PowerPoint)

Ability to use pivot tables and work with an advanced statistical database and statistical methods and functions

Familiarity with AML issues concerning onboarding new customers

Anti-Money Laundering diploma or similar qualifications an advantage

Professional certification with an organization, such as the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS), gives a distinct advantage

Skills:

Superb analytical skills

Ability to organize and analyze complex data sets

Ability to easily grasp and comprehend AML risks specific to a particular business unit and develop extensive user requirements as well as recommend automated solutions to reduce those risks

Experience using data mining/analytical tools and KYC automated solutions as an asset

strong research skills and experience working with online research tools

Attributes/Abilities:

Strong interpersonal and organizational skills

Successful candidate must be detail-oriented and highly confidential

Experience reviewing and analyzing KYC documentation

Experience performing thorough analyses of customer information

Experience preparing suspicious activity reports (SARs)

Experience conducting investigations relating to AML beneficial

OTHER MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS:

At least two years’ experience in financial services data analysis

Must have reliable transport and a valid driver’s license.

Flexibility in respect of working overtime as required.

Ability to multi-task and handle several different projects

Strong work ethic and attention to detail

Proficient time management skills

Desired Skills:

Analytical Skills

Data Mining

Research Tools

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

We’re a global, multi-cultural company that’s all about entertainment. As such, we’ve evolved into a focused, dynamic community that thrives on all things sporty, providing services to an internationally renowned sports betting brand that has a huge presence in the Premier League and other top tier leagues around the world.

Our expertise lies in marketing, customer service and technology. We deliver product digitally (online and mobile) and we market through-the-line (TV, print, outdoors, digital etc). We are looking for sports enthusiasts who are also especially fanatical about soccer – if that’s you, we’d love to meet.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position