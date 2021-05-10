KYC Onboarding Specialist at Osiris Trading

As an Onboarding Specialist, your duties will include conducting the batch screenings of registered customer information against the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) updates and the Foreign Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs).
You will be performing gap analysis and identifying AML and/or Compliance/Regulatory issues compared to the laws and regulations in force.
Key Responsibilities:
- Review all alerts for PEP and Sanction triggers of possible matches.
- Conduct independent research to gather and record data from internal systems, commercial databases, and the Internet
- Assess and analyze research data
- Handle due diligence investigations to support policies and procedures
- Conduct investigations based on global standards, policies, tools, and procedures to ensure compliance with internal and external regulatory requirements
- Ensure efficient identification and monitoring of accounts considered high risk
- Ensure timely and efficient reporting of customers considered high risk
- Daily assessment AML reports relating to ongoing monitoring of high risk accounts
- Stay current with money laundering and terrorist financing behaviors, issues, policies, regulations, criminal typologies, industry best practices, and developing trends
- Help in identifying potential weaknesses in processes
- Act as a subject matter expert to employees, providing guidance on what actions to take in dealing with high risk accounts
- Collect documentary proof and build and maintain case files for customers deemed high risk
- Ensure proper record-keeping of data collected and analyzed
- Write and prepare suspicious activity reports (SARs)
SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
Knowledge:
- Computer literacy and proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Project, PowerPoint)
- Ability to use pivot tables and work with an advanced statistical database and statistical methods and functions
- Familiarity with AML issues concerning onboarding new customers
- Anti-Money Laundering diploma or similar qualifications an advantage
- Professional certification with an organization, such as the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS), gives a distinct advantage
Skills:
- Superb analytical skills
- Ability to organize and analyze complex data sets
- Ability to easily grasp and comprehend AML risks specific to a particular business unit and develop extensive user requirements as well as recommend automated solutions to reduce those risks
- Experience using data mining/analytical tools and KYC automated solutions as an asset
- strong research skills and experience working with online research tools
Attributes/Abilities:
- Strong interpersonal and organizational skills
- Successful candidate must be detail-oriented and highly confidential
- Experience reviewing and analyzing KYC documentation
- Experience performing thorough analyses of customer information
- Experience preparing suspicious activity reports (SARs)
- Experience conducting investigations relating to AML beneficial
OTHER MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS:
- At least two years’ experience in financial services data analysis
- Must have reliable transport and a valid driver’s license.
- Flexibility in respect of working overtime as required.
- Ability to multi-task and handle several different projects
- Strong work ethic and attention to detail
- Proficient time management skills
Desired Skills:
- Analytical Skills
- Data Mining
- Research Tools
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
We’re a global, multi-cultural company that’s all about entertainment. As such, we’ve evolved into a focused, dynamic community that thrives on all things sporty, providing services to an internationally renowned sports betting brand that has a huge presence in the Premier League and other top tier leagues around the world.
Our expertise lies in marketing, customer service and technology. We deliver product digitally (online and mobile) and we market through-the-line (TV, print, outdoors, digital etc). We are looking for sports enthusiasts who are also especially fanatical about soccer – if that’s you, we’d love to meet.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund