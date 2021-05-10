Land Acquisition Manager

A key part of our business is the identification of suitable properties and thereafter the attainment and maintenance of secure development rights for these properties in order to conduct the project development of the renewable energy projects.

Responsibilities

Regularly liaise with Project Managers (PM) regarding identification of potential project areas

Conduct necessary research to identify the landowners of potential project properties.

Lead introductory calls with landowners and arrange site visits.

Operating within an agreed range of criteria, lead the negotiation process for our lease and/or servitude agreements with Landowners.

Assist with the conceptualisation, drafting and execution of various Landowner related agreements.

Liaise with Eskom and/or other relevant authorities on strategic grid routes.

Assist with third party wayleave agreements.

Keep appraised of all negotiations with Landowners and Prepare weekly progress reports in a format agreed with the Head of Project Development

Deliver the original copies of all signed Resolutions, SPA’s, initialled Lease Agreements and Servitude Option Agreements to the offices

Manage annual payments to Landowners and ensure the validity of all Landowner Agreements is maintained in alignment with the current strategy.

Qualifications, Experience

Bachelor’s Degree and/or at least 5 years of proven commercial experience

Basic understanding of real estate concepts, terminology and contracts

Proficient with basic GIS software i.e., Google Earth

Possession of a valid South African Driver’s License

Prior renewable energy industry experience, particularly solar or wind

Experience conducting online research to obtain property ownership information i.e. online deeds

Track record of effective written and verbal communication with infrastructure project stakeholders including landowners, government/municipal officials, Eskom representatives, and community members.

Strategic relationship builder with both internal/external project stakeholders demonstrating personal integrity

