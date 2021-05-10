Land Acquisition Manager

A key part of our business is the identification of suitable properties and thereafter the attainment and maintenance of secure development rights for these properties in order to conduct the project development of the renewable energy projects.
Responsibilities
- Regularly liaise with Project Managers (PM) regarding identification of potential project areas
- Conduct necessary research to identify the landowners of potential project properties.
- Lead introductory calls with landowners and arrange site visits.
- Operating within an agreed range of criteria, lead the negotiation process for our lease and/or servitude agreements with Landowners.
- Assist with the conceptualisation, drafting and execution of various Landowner related agreements.
- Liaise with Eskom and/or other relevant authorities on strategic grid routes.
- Assist with third party wayleave agreements.
- Keep appraised of all negotiations with Landowners and Prepare weekly progress reports in a format agreed with the Head of Project Development
- Deliver the original copies of all signed Resolutions, SPA’s, initialled Lease Agreements and Servitude Option Agreements to the offices
- Manage annual payments to Landowners and ensure the validity of all Landowner Agreements is maintained in alignment with the current strategy.
Qualifications, Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree and/or at least 5 years of proven commercial experience
- Basic understanding of real estate concepts, terminology and contracts
- Proficient with basic GIS software i.e., Google Earth
- Possession of a valid South African Driver’s License
- Prior renewable energy industry experience, particularly solar or wind
- Experience conducting online research to obtain property ownership information i.e. online deeds
- Track record of effective written and verbal communication with infrastructure project stakeholders including landowners, government/municipal officials, Eskom representatives, and community members.
- Strategic relationship builder with both internal/external project stakeholders demonstrating personal integrity
Desired Skills:
- renewable energy industry experience
- GIS software
- Land Acquisition
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree