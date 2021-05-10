Logistics Manager

May 10, 2021

Job Specifications:

  • B-Degree – Logistics/ Supply Chain
  • Min of 5 years experience in Logistics Management / Supply Chain Management
  • Advanced systems knowledge e.g. SAP
  • Solid understanding of Information Systems
  • Min of 5 years automotive component manufacturing experience
  • Demonstrated production planning ability
  • Demonstrated leadership ability
  • JIT / JIS experience
  • Ability to communicate at senior levels and interact with customers
  • Must have a valid drivers license
  • Master presentation design skill & ability to present
  • Posses an excellent analytic ability
  • Ability to work under severe pressure and react decisively as required

Learn more/Apply for this position