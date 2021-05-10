Manager Core Network Operations

May 10, 2021

  • To direct the overall support on all regional Technical Infrastructure i.e., switch implementation projects, mechanical & electrical systems. (HVAC, UPS, BMS, Access, CCTV, Fire, Generators etc.)
  • To translate the strategic intent for maintenance of all regional Technical Infrastructure facilities. (Data/Switches and BTS) and the deployment of cross functional regional Technical Infrastructure projects.
  • To periodically review Technical Infrastructure processes and procedures and compare with emerging best practices.
  • Support business resilience requirements and continuity plans for all technical facilities

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Degree or National Diploma in light current engineering, telecommunications or a related field.
  • 5 years’ experience in a telecoms or IT environment. At least three years’ experience in leading or managing technical task teams or in a supervisory role.
  • Training:
  • Current Telecommunications Technology Training

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • Interact with different business units to ensure completion of Technical Infrastructure projects.
  • Manage the entire M&E equipment lifecycle from Preventive, Corrective and Predictive maintenance until retirement of the asset.
  • Ensure Technical Infrastructure projects are relevant and address business objectives.
  • Develop and delivery Operational budgets (R300mn pa) to maintain world class facilities
  • Identify and mitigate any business risk that could impact business continuity through
  • Influence and cooperate with planning and deployment teams to delivery best in class facilities

Strategic Input:

  • Responsible for overall approach and strategy for developing, maintaining and optimizing processes, policies and procedures in operations
  • Develop annual network operations plans during budget cycle look at industry requirements, changes and adapting to changing operating environment
  • Ensure effective monitoring mechanisms to track the implementation of strategy
  • Cooperate with the company insurers to ensure successful audits of facilities to reduce risk profile through world class operating practices
  • Delivery required inputs to engineering teams in an effort to save operating costs through innovation and best practice

Operational Delivery:

  • Day to day operating procedures to be driven like but not limited to facilities:
  • Access controls
  • Security procedures
  • Planned work procedures
  • Maintenance contract governance and HQ and regional level
  • Provide support and coordinate with all regional facilities staff and specialists
  • Maintenance routines for HVAC systems, generators, building maintenance, HT and LT power systems and
  • Bill payment verification with all utilities like municipalities and ESKOM for power supply to all facilities
  • Fuel management procedures and cost controls for all national facilities

Contractor Control:

  • Drive compliance for all contractors entering or working on the company equipment / premises are conversant and comply with the company processes, procedures and indemnities, having undergone the necessary layout and understanding of the workplace and completed the required documentation.
  • Define and assist in setting the standards with regards to security.
  • Ensure implementation of routine maintenance schedules.

Contract Management:

  • Management of all national and regional contracts and ensure that all national and regional contracts / agreements are scoped, delivered, and maintained through required governance procedures
  • Management of all national and regional contracts and ensure that all national and regional contracts / agreements are incorporated, authorised and recorded.
  • Setup weekly and monthly governance meeting with all vendors, suppliers, regional staff, and all role players to ensure sufficient contract management
  • Monitor contractual OPEX budget spend and report back on any challenges
  • Ensure all contracts is listed and log on Aperture
  • Up to date listing of all contracts in the region w.r.t status and time frames.
  • Ensure all current copies of contracts are on hand at the regional office.
  • Track duration of contracts and 3 monthly warning expiries.
  • Ensure contractors is familiar with the scope of works and implementation as per contract / quotation / SOW.

Maintenance:

  • Setup, control and monitor routine, procedure & processes for all Technical Infrastructure equipment.
  • Ensure an effective maintenance program is set in place and coordinated on Aperture.
  • Ensure the buildings maintenance is kept at a high standard by enforcing procedures, processes and routines at the Switches and BTS sites.
  • Design and manage operating procedures and maintenance plans for all electrical systems and equipment installation
  • Provide high level fault resolution related to regional Technical Infrastructure facilities
  • Drive and manage re-dimensioning and providing of upgrades to existing electrical and mechanical systems
  • Drive and manage re-dimensioning and implementing of existing DC power plants, generators, UPS and Rotary Power plants and other electrical systems
  • Drive and manage re-dimensioning and implementing of existing AHU, Dry Coolers, Chiller plants and other mechanical systems
  • Oversee procurement of Mobile facilities (incl. standby and dropdown generators)
  • Audit Switches every 3 months ensuring all measures, processes and procedures is adhered too.

Financial:

  • Maintenance and repairs are conducted both cost and time efficiently.
  • Maintenance contract programs are completed within budget allocations.
  • Ensure all requisitions are processed for specified contracts and order numbers processed.
  • Manage Capex and Opex (R300mn) budget related to Regional Technical Infrastructure.
  • Carry out budget control and compilation within Technical Infrastructure guidelines
  • Assist to forecast, plan, develop and review switching site implementation and operational budgets in line with the company financial requirements
  • Continuously drive the optimisation of costs associated with implementation and operations
  • Liaise with Finance to resolve delays in procurement approval and payment systems relating to Regional Technical Infrastructure

Customer:

  • Physical assets are 100% available, reliable, and operable as required.
  • Support and co-operate with the relevant business units.
  • Ensure that all site documentation is produced with a high level of intergrity and quality.
  • Co-ordinate and facilitate progress status reporting on all projects impacting on the operation of a Technical Infrastructure facility.

Communication and co-ordination:

  • Manage alignment between switching site physical space and Technical Infrastructure Services and the core equipment requirements
  • Summarise and report on progress and issues relating to Technical Infrastructure services
  • Ensure Technical Infrastructure Services is sufficiently factored in to overall network strategy and plans
  • Interface with stakeholders within NWG and outside NWG (e.g. Finance, Procurement, Legal, Logistics)
  • Interface with contractors and suppliers

Compliance:

  • Assets comply with appropriate statutory (OHS Act) requirements and standards (SABS, ISO, TUVit, Uptime Institute & PCI-DSS). Deviations must be reported immediately.
  • Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements along with relevant environmental and quality standards.
  • Ensure compliance with health and safety policies and practice
  • Ensure suitable risk management practices are in place for Technical Infrastructure Facilities and Network Deployment projects
  • Ensure appropriate technical specifications, policies and guidelines are provided and utilised for all Network Deployment.
  • Ensure implementation documentation is sufficiently detailed and up to date to ensure business continuity

Desired Skills:

  • Technical Infrastructure
  • mechanical & electrical systems
  • Telecommunications
  • switch implementation projects

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

