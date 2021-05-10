Manager Core Network Operations

- To direct the overall support on all regional Technical Infrastructure i.e., switch implementation projects, mechanical & electrical systems. (HVAC, UPS, BMS, Access, CCTV, Fire, Generators etc.)
- To translate the strategic intent for maintenance of all regional Technical Infrastructure facilities. (Data/Switches and BTS) and the deployment of cross functional regional Technical Infrastructure projects.
- To periodically review Technical Infrastructure processes and procedures and compare with emerging best practices.
- Support business resilience requirements and continuity plans for all technical facilities
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Degree or National Diploma in light current engineering, telecommunications or a related field.
- 5 years’ experience in a telecoms or IT environment. At least three years’ experience in leading or managing technical task teams or in a supervisory role.
- Training:
- Current Telecommunications Technology Training
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Interact with different business units to ensure completion of Technical Infrastructure projects.
- Manage the entire M&E equipment lifecycle from Preventive, Corrective and Predictive maintenance until retirement of the asset.
- Ensure Technical Infrastructure projects are relevant and address business objectives.
- Develop and delivery Operational budgets (R300mn pa) to maintain world class facilities
- Identify and mitigate any business risk that could impact business continuity through
- Influence and cooperate with planning and deployment teams to delivery best in class facilities
Strategic Input:
- Responsible for overall approach and strategy for developing, maintaining and optimizing processes, policies and procedures in operations
- Develop annual network operations plans during budget cycle look at industry requirements, changes and adapting to changing operating environment
- Ensure effective monitoring mechanisms to track the implementation of strategy
- Cooperate with the company insurers to ensure successful audits of facilities to reduce risk profile through world class operating practices
- Delivery required inputs to engineering teams in an effort to save operating costs through innovation and best practice
Operational Delivery:
- Day to day operating procedures to be driven like but not limited to facilities:
- Access controls
- Security procedures
- Planned work procedures
- Maintenance contract governance and HQ and regional level
- Provide support and coordinate with all regional facilities staff and specialists
- Maintenance routines for HVAC systems, generators, building maintenance, HT and LT power systems and
- Bill payment verification with all utilities like municipalities and ESKOM for power supply to all facilities
- Fuel management procedures and cost controls for all national facilities
Contractor Control:
- Drive compliance for all contractors entering or working on the company equipment / premises are conversant and comply with the company processes, procedures and indemnities, having undergone the necessary layout and understanding of the workplace and completed the required documentation.
- Define and assist in setting the standards with regards to security.
- Ensure implementation of routine maintenance schedules.
Contract Management:
- Management of all national and regional contracts and ensure that all national and regional contracts / agreements are scoped, delivered, and maintained through required governance procedures
- Management of all national and regional contracts and ensure that all national and regional contracts / agreements are incorporated, authorised and recorded.
- Setup weekly and monthly governance meeting with all vendors, suppliers, regional staff, and all role players to ensure sufficient contract management
- Monitor contractual OPEX budget spend and report back on any challenges
- Ensure all contracts is listed and log on Aperture
- Up to date listing of all contracts in the region w.r.t status and time frames.
- Ensure all current copies of contracts are on hand at the regional office.
- Track duration of contracts and 3 monthly warning expiries.
- Ensure contractors is familiar with the scope of works and implementation as per contract / quotation / SOW.
Maintenance:
- Setup, control and monitor routine, procedure & processes for all Technical Infrastructure equipment.
- Ensure an effective maintenance program is set in place and coordinated on Aperture.
- Ensure the buildings maintenance is kept at a high standard by enforcing procedures, processes and routines at the Switches and BTS sites.
- Design and manage operating procedures and maintenance plans for all electrical systems and equipment installation
- Provide high level fault resolution related to regional Technical Infrastructure facilities
- Drive and manage re-dimensioning and providing of upgrades to existing electrical and mechanical systems
- Drive and manage re-dimensioning and implementing of existing DC power plants, generators, UPS and Rotary Power plants and other electrical systems
- Drive and manage re-dimensioning and implementing of existing AHU, Dry Coolers, Chiller plants and other mechanical systems
- Oversee procurement of Mobile facilities (incl. standby and dropdown generators)
- Audit Switches every 3 months ensuring all measures, processes and procedures is adhered too.
Financial:
- Maintenance and repairs are conducted both cost and time efficiently.
- Maintenance contract programs are completed within budget allocations.
- Ensure all requisitions are processed for specified contracts and order numbers processed.
- Manage Capex and Opex (R300mn) budget related to Regional Technical Infrastructure.
- Carry out budget control and compilation within Technical Infrastructure guidelines
- Assist to forecast, plan, develop and review switching site implementation and operational budgets in line with the company financial requirements
- Continuously drive the optimisation of costs associated with implementation and operations
- Liaise with Finance to resolve delays in procurement approval and payment systems relating to Regional Technical Infrastructure
Customer:
- Physical assets are 100% available, reliable, and operable as required.
- Support and co-operate with the relevant business units.
- Ensure that all site documentation is produced with a high level of intergrity and quality.
- Co-ordinate and facilitate progress status reporting on all projects impacting on the operation of a Technical Infrastructure facility.
Communication and co-ordination:
- Manage alignment between switching site physical space and Technical Infrastructure Services and the core equipment requirements
- Summarise and report on progress and issues relating to Technical Infrastructure services
- Ensure Technical Infrastructure Services is sufficiently factored in to overall network strategy and plans
- Interface with stakeholders within NWG and outside NWG (e.g. Finance, Procurement, Legal, Logistics)
- Interface with contractors and suppliers
Compliance:
- Assets comply with appropriate statutory (OHS Act) requirements and standards (SABS, ISO, TUVit, Uptime Institute & PCI-DSS). Deviations must be reported immediately.
- Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements along with relevant environmental and quality standards.
- Ensure compliance with health and safety policies and practice
- Ensure suitable risk management practices are in place for Technical Infrastructure Facilities and Network Deployment projects
- Ensure appropriate technical specifications, policies and guidelines are provided and utilised for all Network Deployment.
- Ensure implementation documentation is sufficiently detailed and up to date to ensure business continuity
Desired Skills:
- Technical Infrastructure
- mechanical & electrical systems
- Telecommunications
- switch implementation projects
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma