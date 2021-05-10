Manager: Litigation (12-month CONTRACT position)

Position: Manager: Litigation (12-month CONTRACT position)

Location: Modderfontein

Salary: R 1 108 000 TCTC per annum

Job purpose:

The main purpose of the job is to manage the Professional Organisations’ litigation portfolio while providing legal advice and support to the organization.

Requirements:

LLB Degree

Admitted Legal Practitioner (Attorney or Advocate)

A minimum of 5 (five) years litigation experience

Knowledge and understanding of litigation processes

Knowledge and understanding of regulatory, administrative, procurement, contractual and commercial law

Excellent legal drafting skills

Knowledge and understanding of the Professional Organisation and its mandate, as well as the enabling legislation

Proficiency in MS Office

Key performance areas:

Institute legal proceedings on behalf of the Professional Organisation

Defend legal proceedings instituted against the Professional Organisation, inclusive of review applications

Ensure compliance with court timelines

Brief Attorneys and manage their performance in respect of briefs issued

Receive and review legal processes and provide advice to the Professional Organisation, inclusive of the assessment of prospects of success

Collation and preparation of records and/or documents relevant to the institution of or defending any litigation

Assist in the development and implementation of litigation strategies

Assist in the preparation, service, and filing of relevant court processes

Participate in settlement engagements

General Case Management

Secure witnesses and engage with them in preparation for trial or hearing

Institute contempt proceeding, where there has been non-compliance with Disciplinary

Committee processes and/or the exercise of the Professional Organisation powers

Assist in preparation and filing of applications for search and seizure warrants

Debt collection

Management of holding out processes

Provide support to HR of Employee Disciplinary Processes

Conducting legal research on various legal issues

Engagements with internal and external stakeholders on relevant matters

Provision of legal advice or opinions to the Professional Organisation

Provision of ad hoc contractual support to the Professional Organisation

Drafting and submission of reports

Management of legal fees

Provision of any other lawful support to the Director: Legal

Desired Skills:

Litigation

Deadline driven with high level of accuracy and meticulous attention to detail

Unquestionable ethics

integrity and commitment

Excellent presentation skills

Excellent verbal and written communication in English

Excellent interpersonal skills

Ability to work under pressure

Analytical skills

Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position