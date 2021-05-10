Manager: Litigation (12-month CONTRACT position)

May 10, 2021

Position: Manager: Litigation (12-month CONTRACT position)
Location: Modderfontein
Salary: R 1 108 000 TCTC per annum

Job purpose:

The main purpose of the job is to manage the Professional Organisations’ litigation portfolio while providing legal advice and support to the organization.

Requirements:

  • LLB Degree
  • Admitted Legal Practitioner (Attorney or Advocate)
  • A minimum of 5 (five) years litigation experience
  • Knowledge and understanding of litigation processes
  • Knowledge and understanding of regulatory, administrative, procurement, contractual and commercial law
  • Excellent legal drafting skills
  • Knowledge and understanding of the Professional Organisation and its mandate, as well as the enabling legislation
  • Proficiency in MS Office

Key performance areas:

  • Institute legal proceedings on behalf of the Professional Organisation
  • Defend legal proceedings instituted against the Professional Organisation, inclusive of review applications
  • Ensure compliance with court timelines
  • Brief Attorneys and manage their performance in respect of briefs issued
  • Receive and review legal processes and provide advice to the Professional Organisation, inclusive of the assessment of prospects of success
  • Collation and preparation of records and/or documents relevant to the institution of or defending any litigation
  • Assist in the development and implementation of litigation strategies
  • Assist in the preparation, service, and filing of relevant court processes
  • Participate in settlement engagements
  • General Case Management
  • Secure witnesses and engage with them in preparation for trial or hearing
  • Institute contempt proceeding, where there has been non-compliance with Disciplinary
  • Committee processes and/or the exercise of the Professional Organisation powers
  • Assist in preparation and filing of applications for search and seizure warrants
  • Debt collection
  • Management of holding out processes
  • Provide support to HR of Employee Disciplinary Processes
  • Conducting legal research on various legal issues
  • Engagements with internal and external stakeholders on relevant matters
  • Provision of legal advice or opinions to the Professional Organisation
  • Provision of ad hoc contractual support to the Professional Organisation
  • Drafting and submission of reports
  • Management of legal fees
  • Provision of any other lawful support to the Director: Legal

Desired Skills:

  • Litigation
  • Deadline driven with high level of accuracy and meticulous attention to detail
  • Unquestionable ethics
  • integrity and commitment
  • Excellent presentation skills
  • Excellent verbal and written communication in English
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Analytical skills
  • Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

