Position: Manager: Litigation (12-month CONTRACT position)
Location: Modderfontein
Salary: R 1 108 000 TCTC per annum
Job purpose:
The main purpose of the job is to manage the Professional Organisations’ litigation portfolio while providing legal advice and support to the organization.
Requirements:
- LLB Degree
- Admitted Legal Practitioner (Attorney or Advocate)
- A minimum of 5 (five) years litigation experience
- Knowledge and understanding of litigation processes
- Knowledge and understanding of regulatory, administrative, procurement, contractual and commercial law
- Excellent legal drafting skills
- Knowledge and understanding of the Professional Organisation and its mandate, as well as the enabling legislation
- Proficiency in MS Office
Key performance areas:
- Institute legal proceedings on behalf of the Professional Organisation
- Defend legal proceedings instituted against the Professional Organisation, inclusive of review applications
- Ensure compliance with court timelines
- Brief Attorneys and manage their performance in respect of briefs issued
- Receive and review legal processes and provide advice to the Professional Organisation, inclusive of the assessment of prospects of success
- Collation and preparation of records and/or documents relevant to the institution of or defending any litigation
- Assist in the development and implementation of litigation strategies
- Assist in the preparation, service, and filing of relevant court processes
- Participate in settlement engagements
- General Case Management
- Secure witnesses and engage with them in preparation for trial or hearing
- Institute contempt proceeding, where there has been non-compliance with Disciplinary
- Committee processes and/or the exercise of the Professional Organisation powers
- Assist in preparation and filing of applications for search and seizure warrants
- Debt collection
- Management of holding out processes
- Provide support to HR of Employee Disciplinary Processes
- Conducting legal research on various legal issues
- Engagements with internal and external stakeholders on relevant matters
- Provision of legal advice or opinions to the Professional Organisation
- Provision of ad hoc contractual support to the Professional Organisation
- Drafting and submission of reports
- Management of legal fees
- Provision of any other lawful support to the Director: Legal
Desired Skills:
- Litigation
- Deadline driven with high level of accuracy and meticulous attention to detail
- Unquestionable ethics
- integrity and commitment
- Excellent presentation skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication in English
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Analytical skills
- Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree