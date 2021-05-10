Manager Litigation

Department: Legal
JOB PURPOSE
The main purpose of the job is to manage the organization’s litigation portfolio, while providing legal advice and support to the organization.
The ancillary purpose of the job is to provide support to the Director: Legal in the execution of the mandate of the legal department or that of the organization.
REQUIREMENTS
- LLB Degree
- Admitted Legal Practitioner (Attorney or Advocate)
- A minimum of 5 (five) years litigation experience
- Knowledge and understanding of litigation processes
- Knowledge and understanding of regulatory, administrative, procurement, contractual and commercial law
- Excellent legal drafting skills
- Knowledge and understanding of the organization and its mandate, as well as the enabling legislation
- Proficiency in MS Office
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- Institute legal proceedings on behalf of the organization
- Defend legal proceedings instituted against the organization, inclusive of review applications
- Ensure compliance with court timelines
- Brief Attorneys and manage their performance in respect of briefs issued
- Receive and review legal processes and provide advice to the organization, inclusive of the assessment of prospects of success
- Collation and preparation of records and/or documents relevant to the institution of or defending any litigation
- Assist in the development and implementation of litigation strategies
- Assist in the preparation, service and filing of relevant court processes
- Participate in settlement engagements
- General Case Management
- Secure witnesses and engage with them in preparation for trial or hearing
- Institute contempt proceeding, where there has been non-compliance with Disciplinary Committee processes and/or the exercise of organization powers
- Assist in preparation and filing of applications for search and seizure warrants
- Debt collection
- Management of holding out processes
- Provide support to HR of Employee Disciplinary Processes
- Conducting legal research on various legal
- Engagements with internal and external stakeholders on relevant matters
- Provision of legal advice or opinions to the
- Provision of ad hoc contractual support to the
- Drafting and submission of
- Management of legal fees
- Provision of any other lawful support to the Director: Legal
SKILLS & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- Deadline driven with high level of accuracy and meticulous attention to detail
- Unquestionable ethics, integrity and commitment
- Excellent presentation skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication in English
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Analytical skills
