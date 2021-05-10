Manager Litigation

Department: Legal

Closing Date: 24 May 2021

JOB PURPOSE

The main purpose of the job is to manage the organization’s litigation portfolio, while providing legal advice and support to the organization.

The ancillary purpose of the job is to provide support to the Director: Legal in the execution of the mandate of the legal department or that of the organization.

REQUIREMENTS

LLB Degree

Admitted Legal Practitioner (Attorney or Advocate)

A minimum of 5 (five) years litigation experience

Knowledge and understanding of litigation processes

Knowledge and understanding of regulatory, administrative, procurement, contractual and commercial law

Excellent legal drafting skills

Knowledge and understanding of the organization and its mandate, as well as the enabling legislation

Proficiency in MS Office

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Institute legal proceedings on behalf of the organization

Defend legal proceedings instituted against the organization, inclusive of review applications

Ensure compliance with court timelines

Brief Attorneys and manage their performance in respect of briefs issued

Receive and review legal processes and provide advice to the organization, inclusive of the assessment of prospects of success

Collation and preparation of records and/or documents relevant to the institution of or defending any litigation

Assist in the development and implementation of litigation strategies

Assist in the preparation, service and filing of relevant court processes

Participate in settlement engagements

General Case Management

Secure witnesses and engage with them in preparation for trial or hearing

Institute contempt proceeding, where there has been non-compliance with Disciplinary Committee processes and/or the exercise of organization powers

Assist in preparation and filing of applications for search and seizure warrants

Debt collection

Management of holding out processes

Provide support to HR of Employee Disciplinary Processes

Conducting legal research on various legal

Engagements with internal and external stakeholders on relevant matters

Provision of legal advice or opinions to the

Provision of ad hoc contractual support to the

Drafting and submission of

Management of legal fees

Provision of any other lawful support to the Director: Legal

SKILLS & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Deadline driven with high level of accuracy and meticulous attention to detail

Unquestionable ethics, integrity and commitment

Excellent presentation skills

Excellent verbal and written communication in English

Excellent interpersonal skills

Ability to work under pressure

Analytical skills

Desired Skills:

Managerial

Presentation Skills

Communication

work well under pressure

Deadline driven

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Employer is in the PrivateSector

