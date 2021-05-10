Manager Technical Infrastructure Implementation

May 10, 2021

  • Manage site build, upgrade and render high level support on all Technical facilities relating to Technical Infrastructure Operations.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • 3-year degree/diploma in mechanical engineering
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a area of specialisation; with experience in supervising/managing others
  • Experience working in a medium to large organization
  • Technology Competences:
  • Knowledge of Technical and GSM knowledge, incl. MSS, HLR, MGW, GGSN, SGSN, BSC, RNC, routers and VAS platforms
  • Knowledge of the Telecommunication / cellular Industry
  • Project Management knowledge or experience
  • Good all-round Technical knowledge
  • Good all-round General Management knowledge
  • Training:
  • Courses in Engineering Management and Energy Efficiency preferred

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • Manage implementation of all mechanical, electrical and switch equipment at Technical sites in the appropriate timeframe meeting business requirements
  • Provide sufficient preparation for long lead time activity such as deployment of new Technical sites
  • Manage equipment orders and distribution to sites, with all the required approvals, for build or upgrades by the Access and Support departments
  • Participate in new build forecasting, i.e. to consolidate new build requirements (E2E requirement)
  • Manage site design and development (E2E requirement)
  • Mange initiation of Technical process for execution (e.g. liaise with switch engineers)
  • Manage bill of material (based on RFP in design phase) and confirmation of order of equipment and services
  • Provide necessary physical space
  • Execute site construction/assembling w.r.t. Mechanical and Electrical
  • Execute physical installation
  • Authorise acceptance of vendor installations (upgrades or new work) related to Engineering Services
  • Ensure ready-for-integration infrastructure
  • Ensure Technical site and associated engineering services capacity is available to meet planned growth requirements
  • Ensure appropriate management resources are in place for the planning, design, implementation, management, maintenance and support of all core network mechanical and electrical services

Financial Management:

  • Manage Capex and Opex budget related to Technical services
  • Carry out budget control and compilation within Technical guidelines
  • Assist to forecast, plan, develop and review Technical site implementation and operational budgets in line with the company financial requirements
  • Continuously drive the optimisation of costs associated with implementation and operation
  • Liaise with Finance to resolve delays in procurement approval and payment systems relating to Technical Services

Project Management:

  • Develop and drive the execution of agreed projects
  • Drive the implementation, tracking, monitoring and compliance of Projects
  • Contract management in line with Procurement Policies
  • Co-ordinate project reporting
  • Ensure effective implementation of the integrated project management model
  • Risk management

Business Analysis:

  • Perform Business Analysis in line with the methodology and guidelines
  • Identify ways to fine tune policies, processes and systems in line with changing work practices
  • Determine, document, and review requirements for projects within the scope of the value stream or impacting processes and systems
  • Design, analyse and document workflow and make appropriate recommendations that will positively impact operational effectiveness
  • Identify Business Improvement and Optimisation opportunities that will result in improvement of process performance
  • Ensure that benchmarking is conducted with other companies and organizations within and outside the industry.
  • Construct business cases for initiations proposed by the business. Research and consider best practice, local conditions, trends, as well as competitor activity
  • Identify and implement innovative ways to use minimum resources to achieve maximum outputs

Desired Skills:

  • Technical facilities
  • Technical Infrastructure Operations
  • Technical and GSM
  • Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

