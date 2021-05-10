Manager Technical Infrastructure Implementation

- Manage site build, upgrade and render high level support on all Technical facilities relating to Technical Infrastructure Operations.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- 3-year degree/diploma in mechanical engineering
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a area of specialisation; with experience in supervising/managing others
- Experience working in a medium to large organization
- Technology Competences:
- Knowledge of Technical and GSM knowledge, incl. MSS, HLR, MGW, GGSN, SGSN, BSC, RNC, routers and VAS platforms
- Knowledge of the Telecommunication / cellular Industry
- Project Management knowledge or experience
- Good all-round Technical knowledge
- Good all-round General Management knowledge
- Training:
- Courses in Engineering Management and Energy Efficiency preferred
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Manage implementation of all mechanical, electrical and switch equipment at Technical sites in the appropriate timeframe meeting business requirements
- Provide sufficient preparation for long lead time activity such as deployment of new Technical sites
- Manage equipment orders and distribution to sites, with all the required approvals, for build or upgrades by the Access and Support departments
- Participate in new build forecasting, i.e. to consolidate new build requirements (E2E requirement)
- Manage site design and development (E2E requirement)
- Mange initiation of Technical process for execution (e.g. liaise with switch engineers)
- Manage bill of material (based on RFP in design phase) and confirmation of order of equipment and services
- Provide necessary physical space
- Execute site construction/assembling w.r.t. Mechanical and Electrical
- Execute physical installation
- Authorise acceptance of vendor installations (upgrades or new work) related to Engineering Services
- Ensure ready-for-integration infrastructure
- Ensure Technical site and associated engineering services capacity is available to meet planned growth requirements
- Ensure appropriate management resources are in place for the planning, design, implementation, management, maintenance and support of all core network mechanical and electrical services
Financial Management:
- Manage Capex and Opex budget related to Technical services
- Carry out budget control and compilation within Technical guidelines
- Assist to forecast, plan, develop and review Technical site implementation and operational budgets in line with the company financial requirements
- Continuously drive the optimisation of costs associated with implementation and operation
- Liaise with Finance to resolve delays in procurement approval and payment systems relating to Technical Services
Project Management:
- Develop and drive the execution of agreed projects
- Drive the implementation, tracking, monitoring and compliance of Projects
- Contract management in line with Procurement Policies
- Co-ordinate project reporting
- Ensure effective implementation of the integrated project management model
- Risk management
Business Analysis:
- Perform Business Analysis in line with the methodology and guidelines
- Identify ways to fine tune policies, processes and systems in line with changing work practices
- Determine, document, and review requirements for projects within the scope of the value stream or impacting processes and systems
- Design, analyse and document workflow and make appropriate recommendations that will positively impact operational effectiveness
- Identify Business Improvement and Optimisation opportunities that will result in improvement of process performance
- Ensure that benchmarking is conducted with other companies and organizations within and outside the industry.
- Construct business cases for initiations proposed by the business. Research and consider best practice, local conditions, trends, as well as competitor activity
- Identify and implement innovative ways to use minimum resources to achieve maximum outputs
Desired Skills:
- Technical facilities
- Technical Infrastructure Operations
- Technical and GSM
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma