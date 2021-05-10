Masterdata Coordinator

Responsibilities:

Sorting queries on order logistics rejections, warnings etc.

Update any list price and sorting queries

Opening of new Vendors and Customers and ensuring that all the required documents are there to have it opened

To ensure the data is correctly maintained for vendor and customers

To assist with any master data queries for pricing, vendors and customers

Perform Requester duties as per the guidelines and rules set out by the CCVMA

To ensure that application forms are completed, signed and all necessary documents are received from the Customer / Vendor

Ensure that all accounts are extended to the correct company

Create and manage new material requests

MadCat duties as per the guidelines and rules set out by the CMMA

Capture all sales pricing for materials

Ensure compliance with master data rules, processes and ensure relevant authorization / approval of all requests

Minimum Requirements:

Diploma or Certificate in Advanced Bookkeeping

Computer literacy (MS Advanced Excel / Word / SAP)

Ability to work under pressure, accurately and independently

Desired Skills:

finance

Masterdata

Bookkeeping

SAP

Data coordinator

Masterdata coordinator

healthcare

medical

Administrative management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is in the Healthcare industry

