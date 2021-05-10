Responsibilities:
Sorting queries on order logistics rejections, warnings etc.
Update any list price and sorting queries
Opening of new Vendors and Customers and ensuring that all the required documents are there to have it opened
To ensure the data is correctly maintained for vendor and customers
To assist with any master data queries for pricing, vendors and customers
Perform Requester duties as per the guidelines and rules set out by the CCVMA
To ensure that application forms are completed, signed and all necessary documents are received from the Customer / Vendor
Ensure that all accounts are extended to the correct company
Create and manage new material requests
MadCat duties as per the guidelines and rules set out by the CMMA
Capture all sales pricing for materials
Ensure compliance with master data rules, processes and ensure relevant authorization / approval of all requests
Minimum Requirements:
Diploma or Certificate in Advanced Bookkeeping
Computer literacy (MS Advanced Excel / Word / SAP)
Ability to work under pressure, accurately and independently
Desired Skills:
- finance
- Masterdata
- Bookkeeping
- SAP
- Data coordinator
- Masterdata coordinator
- healthcare
- medical
- Administrative management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client is in the Healthcare industry