.Net Core Engineer

An exciting opportunity is available for a skilled .Net Core Engineer who has a passion for working in teams that strive to deliver an outstanding customer product experience in a rapid and iterative way.

Requirements:

Strong Microsoft .Net/.Net Core experience

Designing and building de-coupled, re-usable component-based applications

Test-driven component design and development

Microservices design and implementation

Integrating with complex back-end systems via RESTful APIs Integrating Identity Management, authentication and authorization using modern protocols

Performance optimization and scalability

Kubernetes and Docker experience

Continuous Integration & Continuous Delivery

Azure OR AWS cloud experience

Git based source control

Experience with Typescript and JavaScript

Exposure to SQL and NoSQL databases

Knowledge of Google Cloud Services

Desired Skills:

.Net

.Net Core

Azure

AWS

RESTful APIs

Docker

SQL

NoSQL

JavaScript

Typescript

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The company’s Head Office is based overseas, and you will be required to work on various projects for different clients remotely.

Their passion for innovative design, technology, shared learning, and the desire to get the best outcomes for our clients, team, and community is what drives them.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Incentive Bonus

Performance Bonus

