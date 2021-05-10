An exciting opportunity is available for a skilled .Net Core Engineer who has a passion for working in teams that strive to deliver an outstanding customer product experience in a rapid and iterative way.
Requirements:
- Strong Microsoft .Net/.Net Core experience
- Designing and building de-coupled, re-usable component-based applications
- Test-driven component design and development
- Microservices design and implementation
- Integrating with complex back-end systems via RESTful APIs Integrating Identity Management, authentication and authorization using modern protocols
- Performance optimization and scalability
- Kubernetes and Docker experience
- Continuous Integration & Continuous Delivery
- Azure OR AWS cloud experience
- Git based source control
- Experience with Typescript and JavaScript
- Exposure to SQL and NoSQL databases
- Knowledge of Google Cloud Services
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- .Net Core
- Azure
- AWS
- RESTful APIs
- Docker
- SQL
- NoSQL
- JavaScript
- Typescript
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
The company’s Head Office is based overseas, and you will be required to work on various projects for different clients remotely.
Their passion for innovative design, technology, shared learning, and the desire to get the best outcomes for our clients, team, and community is what drives them.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Incentive Bonus
- Performance Bonus