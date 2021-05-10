Payroll Consultant at Accumulo Consulting Pty Ltd

Experienced payroll consultant position in an Accounting Practice on the East Rand

Experience must include Pastel Payroll, VIP and a thorough understanding of PAYE calculations for various tax structures, UIF and Workman’s Compensation

Must have working expenrience on SARS efiling and Easyfile and the submissions of EMP501 and EMP 201 returns.

Desired Skills:

Pastel Payroll

Vip Payroll

Efiling

Easyfile

Ufiling

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Payroll & Wages

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Accounting Practice on the East Rand

