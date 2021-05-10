Payroll Consultant at Accumulo Consulting Pty Ltd

Experienced payroll consultant position in an Accounting Practice on the East Rand
Experience must include Pastel Payroll, VIP and a thorough understanding of PAYE calculations for various tax structures, UIF and Workman’s Compensation
Must have working expenrience on SARS efiling and Easyfile and the submissions of EMP501 and EMP 201 returns.
Desired Skills:
- Pastel Payroll
- Vip Payroll
- Efiling
- Easyfile
- Ufiling
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Payroll & Wages
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Accounting Practice on the East Rand