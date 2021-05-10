Platform Engineer: Mobile at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To embed mobile skills in the Developer Platform group with a focus on extending the web platform to cater for mobile applications which power Capitec’s digital and data solutions.
- To build out and maintain resilient, scalable, cost effective and high performing mobile capabilities that will assist Capitec in becoming the best bank in the world.
Experience
Minimum:
- 5+ yrs experience working in a fast paced Agile/DevOps
- 3+ years solid Android andor iOS software development experience
- Experience with mobile application deployment
- Experience with authentication and Authorization technologies and protocols (LDAP, Kerberos, AD, OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, SAML)
- Working with RESTful, SOAP APIs and web services, web technologies and security related concepts
- Experience in supporting and enhancing build and release processes through automation using a combination of processes and existing tools.
- Experience in using 3rd party libraries.
- Experience of push notifications and submitting apps to store.
- Java & Kotlin development experience
- JavaScript, JSON, HTML5, CSS, NodeJS
- Gradle experience
Ideal:
- Cordova & Hybrid app development experience
- Original app published in store
- Public Github
- Capacitor, React Native, Ionic, Flutter Exposure
- Continues Integration.
- Huawei HMS Ecosystem exposure an advantage
- Docker and supporting technologies
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Information Technology – Systems Engineering
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Honours Degree in Information Technology or Information Technology – Systems Engineering
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Expert knowledge of:
- Application development
- Agile/DevOps environment (Atlassian Stack).
- Mobile application deployment
- A sound understanding of:
- Application design principles
- IT systems development processes (SDLC and DPLC).
- Business compliance requirements
- Authentication and authorization technologies and protocols (LDAP, Kerberos, AD, OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, SAML)
- RESTful, SOAP APIs and web services.
- Web technologies and security related concepts
- Knowledge of new Google API’s and libraries in deprecation, and conversion solution
- Swift
- Objective-C
- XCode expertise
- Knowledge of new Apple/iOS API’s and libraries in deprecation, and conversion solution
- Good understanding of Apples Human Interface Guidelines.
- Push notifications and submitting apps to store.
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Influencing Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Analytical Skills
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Working with People
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
- Creating and Innovating
- Planning and Organising
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.