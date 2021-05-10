PO Desk Coordinator/ Manager at Massdiscounter

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:
- PO Desk and Contract Management
- Manage PO Desk processes and procedures, informing business of any updates via BPWC and other communication methods
- Manage exceptions, propose solutions and drive remedies/improvements to the procure to pay processes
- Ensure business continuity and monitor required controls like segregation of duties (SOD) and 3-way match of PO, GRN and invoice before payment.
- Manage proposed warning/disciplinary/non-compliance action with business managers and escalate if required.
- Manage and resolve issues from business related to purchase orders and operational procure to pay processes
- Drive business process optimization, standardization and automation.
- Train business and supplier stakeholders on existing and improving processes.
- Liaise with relevant stakeholders (Legal, Department Heads and Sourcing) to ensure compliance prior to approval of usage of supplier and other procure to pay processes.
- Provide contract administration support and oversee administrators performing this function
- Provide administration support of contract amendments and renewals to relevant stakeholders
- Investigate and report on any contraventions or discrepancies of agreed contracts and SLAs timeously.
- Highlight, investigate and correct Maverick spend (non-PO based) to Senior Management timeously and propose recommendations to reduce maverick spend and improve procure to pay compliance
- Ensure appropriate document management and retention to manage future audits and keep good record of business activities
- Ensure compliance to anti-corruption and TPI requirements as well as other finance and procurement policies. – Provide procure to pay process for both on-contract and off-contract purchases. SAP Enablement Support
- Ensure timely loading of new catalogues and suppliers on the SAP system.
- Monitor repeat free text items and drive the article creation for additional procure to pay control.
- Manage the process and team to ensure that all contracts that are uploaded on SAP are accurate and correct contracts are used for the procure to pay process.
- Ensure B-BBEE compliance, anti-corruption compliance, as well as Procure to Pay compliance including
- Reporting
- Reports monthly dashboard from SAP and other relevant systems to track operational performance, assess PRs with free text vs. article spend, contract and noncontract, and other operational KPIs that may be required to manage the Procure to Pay process
- Reviews operational KPIs daily and monthly to identify issues and escalations real time.
- Reports monthly and quarterly sent to senior Management tracking contract, noncontract spend, maverick spend, including queries that require resolution and support.
Staff Management
- Responsible for recruiting, training & motivating the Contract/Master Data/Purchase Order Administration team in order to develop potential & meet company requirements.
- Ensure that the team structure is manned by motivated & empowered staff & lead by sound.
- Perform management & transformational leadership practices.
- Set individual objectives, review performance & provide ongoing feedback on a formal & informal basis, so that all subordinates are aware of what they are required to achieve & how they are performing against their objective.
Stakeholder Relationship
- Maintain a strong relationship and forge partnerships with internal stakeholders.
- Build good relationships within internal departments as well as key suppliers and partner with these departments.
- Builds relationships with stores to ensure understanding on how to use preferred supplier list.
Requirements:
Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position
- Degree in Commerce, Management, Supply Chain Management or related field or equivalent experience
- Experience: Minimum 3-5 years within a Sourcing or Purchasing and Commercial Management environment or equivalent experience
- SAP and ERP Systems experience beneficial
Competencies and Skills
- Demonstrate Professional Judgment
- Meet Internal & External Customer / Member Needs
- Focus on Execution & Results
- Plan for & Improve Performance
- Influence and communicate
- Form Relationships
- Empathetic
- Model Ethics & Compliance
- Adapt and learn
- Strong computer and business solutions software skill
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills
- Good presentation
“Employment Equity Policy Requirements may be applicable”
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Retail
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree