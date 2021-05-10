Position: Product and Administration Assistant
Location: Bryanston
Salary: R 400 000
Role overview/purpose
The Product and Administration Analyst will be responsible for assisting
the Head of Product and Administration through effective communication
with key stakeholders, planning and managing current and future projects
as well as various reporting and administrative duties.
Qualification:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Process Engineering, Statistics or Similar
- Project Management qualification would be an advantage
Experience and skills required:
- Minimum 1-2 years experience in a similar role
- Proficiency in MS Excel and PowerPoint
- Experience with BI software such as Power BI
- Good understanding of the principles and processes of project
management
- Good research understanding and capabilities
- Proficient in project management tracking tools preferable
Key Responsibilities
The Product and Administration Assistant is responsible for administrative functions including but not limited to:
Product
- Research for new product initiatives
- Management of data and development of models
- Development of policy documentation and materials
- New product testing, implementation & communication
- Product pricing updates
- Product lifecycle monitoring
Reporting
- Management of reporting requirements
- Development and updating of presentations and reports
- Spreadsheet analysis where and when required
- Coordination reporting from Managers and Team Leaders
- Preparation of board report requirements
- Management of product documentation (updating,
- distribution)
Projects
- Project management of current projects
- Planning for forthcoming projects
General
- Scheduling Meetings, recording minutes, and other ad-hoc duties.
Non-technical skills
- Analytical
- Excellent time management skills
- Organised
- Resilient
- Excellent relationship-building skills
- High Attention to Detail
- Structured and Methodical
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Strategic
- Effective Planner
- Ability to operate in a fast-paced environment and prioritise
appropriately.
- Efficient and Effective
Desired Skills:
- MS Excel and PowerPoint
- BI software
- Power BI
- project management
- Management of reporting requirements
- Spreadsheet analysis
- Development and updating of presentations and reports
- Coordination reporting from Managers and Team Leaders
- Management of data and development of models
- New Product testing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree