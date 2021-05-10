Python Software Developer at Sabenza iT

May 10, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Python Software Developer
to join their dynamic team.

Location Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation

Min qualification required:
Relevant IT / Business Degree

Minimum years of experience

  • At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Role tasks and responsibilities:

  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop in Data Drive Programming languages such as Python and Big Data pipelines such as ETL, SQL etc.
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a developer perspective

Generic Technical/Functional Skills:

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Specific Technical /Functional Skills:

  • Expertise in Data Intelligence and Business Intelligence

  • Java Programming experience

  • Awareness of MS Power BI, SAP Analytics Platform

  • Knowledge of Qlikview
  • AWS or MA Azure Experience
  • Awareness of Tableau, Qlik, MS PowerBI, or other BI tools
  • At least 5 years Python programming experience
  • At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc)

Desired Skills:

  • Data Intelligence and Business Intelligence
  • Java Programming
  • MS Power BI
  • AWS or MA Azure Experience
  • Python Programming
  • Building Big data pipelines

