Python Software Developer at Sabenza iT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Python Software Developer

to join their dynamic team.

Location Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation

Min qualification required:

Relevant IT / Business Degree

Minimum years of experience

At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Role tasks and responsibilities:

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop in Data Drive Programming languages such as Python and Big Data pipelines such as ETL, SQL etc.

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a developer perspective

Generic Technical/Functional Skills:

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Specific Technical /Functional Skills:

Expertise in Data Intelligence and Business Intelligence

Java Programming experience

Awareness of MS Power BI, SAP Analytics Platform

Knowledge of Qlikview

AWS or MA Azure Experience

Awareness of Tableau, Qlik, MS PowerBI, or other BI tools

At least 5 years Python programming experience

At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc)

Desired Skills:

Data Intelligence and Business Intelligence

Java Programming

MS Power BI

AWS or MA Azure Experience

Python Programming

Building Big data pipelines

Learn more/Apply for this position