Python Software Developer at Sabenza iT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Python Software Developer
to join their dynamic team.
Location Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation
Min qualification required:
Relevant IT / Business Degree
Minimum years of experience
- At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Role tasks and responsibilities:
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop in Data Drive Programming languages such as Python and Big Data pipelines such as ETL, SQL etc.
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a developer perspective
Generic Technical/Functional Skills:
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Specific Technical /Functional Skills:
- Expertise in Data Intelligence and Business Intelligence
-
Java Programming experience
-
Awareness of MS Power BI, SAP Analytics Platform
- Knowledge of Qlikview
- AWS or MA Azure Experience
- Awareness of Tableau, Qlik, MS PowerBI, or other BI tools
- At least 5 years Python programming experience
- At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc)
Desired Skills:
- Data Intelligence and Business Intelligence
- Java Programming
- MS Power BI
- AWS or MA Azure Experience
- Python Programming
- Building Big data pipelines