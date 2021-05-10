QC Analyst

Role reports to the Quality Assurance Manager.

Purpose of the job:

To supervise and support Laboratory and Quality personnel; collecting, analyzing, and interpreting Laboratory results to strict timescales – to support the business requirements.

Candidate needs the following:

National Diploma in a Science discipline with strong Chemistry or Food Technology or Biochemistry content

Training and experience in Quality and Food Safety

Proficiency in chemistry principles and testing

Proficiency in using basic analytical equipment and the testing of finished products

Experience working in a Good Manufacturing Practice environment

Good MS Office skills

If you are customer focused and passionate about delivering excellent customer service and a strongly analytical individual who is a teamplayer, this may be the role for you

Desired Skills:

ISO 9001

ISO 17025

HACCP

Lovibond

NIR

GC

GLP

GMP

GDP

Lab cleanliness

Lab work

Health and Safety

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing

2 to 5 years Quality Control

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

FMCG Manufacturer of edible oils and other products

