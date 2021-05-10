QC Analyst

Role reports to the Quality Assurance Manager.
Purpose of the job:
- To supervise and support Laboratory and Quality personnel; collecting, analyzing, and interpreting Laboratory results to strict timescales – to support the business requirements.
Candidate needs the following:
- National Diploma in a Science discipline with strong Chemistry or Food Technology or Biochemistry content
- Training and experience in Quality and Food Safety
- Proficiency in chemistry principles and testing
- Proficiency in using basic analytical equipment and the testing of finished products
- Experience working in a Good Manufacturing Practice environment
- Good MS Office skills
If you are customer focused and passionate about delivering excellent customer service and a strongly analytical individual who is a teamplayer, this may be the role for you
Desired Skills:
- ISO 9001
- ISO 17025
- HACCP
- Lovibond
- NIR
- GC
- GLP
- GMP
- GDP
- Lab cleanliness
- Lab work
- Health and Safety
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing
- 2 to 5 years Quality Control
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
FMCG Manufacturer of edible oils and other products