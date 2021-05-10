QC Analyst

Role reports to the Quality Assurance Manager.

Purpose of the job:

  • To supervise and support Laboratory and Quality personnel; collecting, analyzing, and interpreting Laboratory results to strict timescales – to support the business requirements.

Candidate needs the following:

  • National Diploma in a Science discipline with strong Chemistry or Food Technology or Biochemistry content
  • Training and experience in Quality and Food Safety
  • Proficiency in chemistry principles and testing
  • Proficiency in using basic analytical equipment and the testing of finished products
  • Experience working in a Good Manufacturing Practice environment
  • Good MS Office skills

If you are customer focused and passionate about delivering excellent customer service and a strongly analytical individual who is a teamplayer, this may be the role for you

Desired Skills:

  • ISO 9001
  • ISO 17025
  • HACCP
  • Lovibond
  • NIR
  • GC
  • GLP
  • GMP
  • GDP
  • Lab cleanliness
  • Lab work
  • Health and Safety

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing
  • 2 to 5 years Quality Control

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

FMCG Manufacturer of edible oils and other products

