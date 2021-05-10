Recruitment Consultant at business directive contract services

Rare opportunity for a successful Recruitment Consultant to join the Business Directive Contract Services Team! Be part of a dynamic and target driven Recruitment Company that is operating from Somerset West. This is a sales and results driven position! the position would require you to work from our head office in Somerset west
Roles & Responsibilities:
.
- Network to identify new business opportunities
- Have an active Client facing role, whilst managing specific Key Accounts
- Formulate and manage local and national recruitment assignments, specifically working on mid-career to senior level opportunities
- Effectively demonstrate “best practices” and promote brand awareness
- Communicate business pipeline to Managing Director
- Meet and exceed KPIs and revenue targets
- using sales, business development, marketing techniques and networking to attract business from client companies
- visiting clients to build and develop positive relationships
- developing a good understanding of client companies, their industry, what they do, their work culture and environment
- advertising vacancies by drafting and placing adverts in a range of media, such as newspapers, websites and magazines
- using social media to advertise positions, attract candidates and build relationships
- headhunting – identifying and approaching suitable candidates who may already be in work
- using candidate databases to match the right person to the client’s vacancy
- receiving and reviewing applications, managing interviews and tests and creating a shortlist of candidates for the client
- requesting references and checking the suitability of applicants before submitting their details to the client
- briefing the candidate about the responsibilities, salary and benefits of the job
- preparing CVs and correspondence to forward to clients regarding suitable applicants
- organising interviews for candidates as requested by the client
- informing candidates about the results of interviews
- negotiating pay and salary rates and finalising arrangements between clients and candidates
- offering advice to both clients and candidates on pay rates, training and career progression
- working towards and exceeding targets that may relate to the number of candidates placed, a value to be billed to clients or business leads generated
- reviewing recruitment policies to ensure effectiveness of selection techniques and recruitment programmes.
Skills & Competencies:
- Proven track record within the Recruitment Industry
- Self starter
- Target Driven
- Strong Commercial awareness
- Account management skills
- Excellent communication skills – oral and written
- Attention to detail in all aspects for work
- Creative thinking
- Strong team player
- Ability to analyse and report accurately
- Excellent project management skills
- sales and negotiation skills
- a goal-orientated approach to work
- the ability to handle multiple priorities
- problem-solving ability
- the ability to meet deadlines and targets
- ambition and the determination to succeed
- tenacity
- confidence and self-motivation
- time management and organisational skills
- have experience in The IT Recruitment Industry
Requirements
Must have own Car.
Have proven successful Recruitment industry experience
basic+comision based salary structure.
Desired Skills:
- Candidate Management
- Headhunt
- Headhunting
- Interview Preparation
- Graduate Recruitment
- Closing Deals
- Candidate Assessment
- Candidate Screening
- Recruitment Support
- Telephone interviewing
- Professional Networking
- Consulting Recruitment
- Competency Based Interviewing
- Recruitment Training
- Candidate Generation
- Graduate Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Are you looking for quality Staff Outsourcing, Permanent Placements or Home Professionals? Welcome to Business Directive Contract Services. A professional hub for all your outsourcing needs. “We think too much and feel too little. More than machinery, we need humanity; more than cleverness, we need kindness and gentleness. Without these qualities, life will be violent and all will be lost.” – Charles Chaplin At Business Directive Contract Services, we are truly passionate about people. Capturing their abilities and seeing beyond their everyday strengths, we seek to find the deeper meaning within the respective roles executed by our staff and clients. We love what we do and we love working with people who echo the heartbeat of an organisation that is diligently solution-driven. We recruit, screen and place staff on site for our clients. Our core business is to source staff and to manage staff on site and take care of all Human Resource functions, which includes payroll, Industrial Relations, CCMA representation, staff recruitment as well as training and development. Our team expertise total more than 50 years of solid Human Resource experience. Our Home Professional service is founded on the foresight of making work life easier for employees who seek to save time and money. Investing in this idea came prior to what we’ve come to know as the Covid-19 Pandemic. Incidentally, we have recognised the need for alternative employment solutions from an environmental and socio-economic perspective. In identifying this, we position ourselves for the elimination of excess carbon waste and other forms of pollution. This also benefits the general health of staff, giving them more time to focus on more than just work. At our company, we deem it vital to exercise continuous growth, expansion and celebrating our staff and clients. Our goal is to maintain and strengthen relationships by paying attention to the various layers of who we are, what we do and reaching higher heights. In pursuit of achieving this, we commit ourselves to be generous in our acknowledgement of stand-apart staff, consistent clients and all-round excellence. Another main function in our organisation is the recruitment and placement of permanent staff to both corporate companies and medium organisations. Our passion: People Our business: The supply of qualified, experienced staff to organisations in need of the best Our methodology: Includes entrepreneurship, slick technology, training, development and clear, precise systems Our strength: We engage with the best Our secret: Our Team At Business Directive, we pride ourselves with the promise of Service Excellence. We believe in utilising our experiences and skills we mastered throughout the years, and by doing so we realise the promise we make to our clients. We understand the need for excellent staff and excellent screening criteria when we recruit and we have in-depth knowledge about labour relations issues. We have learned how important it is to build not only a team of people, but let the team run as a healthy unite, with great leadership. At Business Directive, we are all about growth, whether it’s your career, your company or your staff. We are so much more than a Recruitment Company