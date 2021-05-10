Senior Financial Manager – Operations

Blue-Chip, Multinational Retailer with a R1.4 Billion Rand turnover and 310 stores throughout Southern Africa, requires a business orientated, innovative and focused Senior Manager to directly support 50 stores, the operations and their management. You will manage 7 Accountants producing monthly reporting packs to strict deadline. These Packs will be both strategic and insightful, in order to provide financial guidance to the Business from store management level to Head Office Executive Team. You must be able to interact with all levels of staff successfully and need to understand the ops intimately. You will also be required to upgrade systems and procedures, continually improving efficiencies and mitigating risks. In order to report effectively, IFRS is a must! This is a wonderful opportunity to join one of the “darlings of the JSE” but only the very best F.M’s will be considered.

CA (SA) / BCom (Hons) with 10 years’ experience in a similar role absolutely essential.

Desired Skills:

Requiring a business orientated – innovative and focused Senior Manager

Directly support 50 stores

Support operations and their management

You will manage 7 Accountants producing monthly reporting packs to strict deadline

You must be able to interact with all levels of staff

You will need to understand ops intimately

Required to upgrade systems and procedures

Improving efficiencies and mitigating risks

IFRS is a must!

CA (SA) / BCom (Hons)

10 years experience in a similar role

Employer & Job Benefits:

Incentive Bonus Scheme

Learn more/Apply for this position