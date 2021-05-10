Senior IT Auditor

May 10, 2021

POSITION: SENIOR IT AUDITOR – IT DEPT

LOCATION: MENLYN, PRETORIA

  • Position Type: PERMANENT

  • Salary: R 1 066 800 CTC PER ANNUM

  • Closing Date: 14 MAY 2021

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Grade 12 Matric
  • BCom or Honours degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Business Science or a related discipline
  • 5 years relevant working experience
  • 3 years’ experience must be in a Senior/ Supervisory role
  • CISA certification

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

  • Perform audits allocated by the Audit Manager in line with approved annual audit plan while complying with relevant internal audit standards.
  • Assist the Audit Manager in preparing the risk universe and risk-based audit plans
  • Assist audit clients in understanding and remedying their internal control shortcomings
  • Perform ad-hoc assignments allocated by the Audit Manager
  • Provide supervision and coaching to lower-level Auditors
  • Perform effective follow ups on audit findings and prepare appropriate reports
  • Researching and providing thought leadership on governance, risk management and internal controls

CRITICAL COMPETENCIES

  • Excellent communication skills
  • Excellent report writing skills
  • Negotiation Skills
  • Time management
  • Performance and Result oriented
  • Ability to deal with pressure/stress
  • Problem solving
  • Customer service orientated
  • Strong analytical and numerical skills
  • Knowledge of PFMA and treasury regulations
  • Knowledge of best practice frameworks such as COBIT, King IV, ITIL and ISO 27001 among others
  • Experience in performing audits within the Financial Services Sector or State-Owned Enterprises environments
  • Experience in performing application controls reviews, general computer controls, IT governance Audits, and Data Analytics among other things.
  • Experience in performing Database security, Operating System security, and network security Audits among other things
  • Ability to multi-task and prioritise tasks
  • Strong organizational and project management skills
  • Ability to build and maintain relationships with peers and management.

Desired Skills:

  • COBIT
  • King IV
  • ITIL and ISO 27001
  • IT Governance audits
  • Data Analytics
  • CISA Certificate
  • PFMA
  • Treasury Regulations

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

